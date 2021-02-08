There are rumours that Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been dating Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi. The grapevine was set ablaze the two star kids dating each other when they were spotted coming out from a movie theatre together. But Meezaan has always denied the rumours. Meezaan has made his Bollywood debut with Malaal. After their dating rumours, now, Javed Jaaferi has now reacted to the reports of their alleged relationship. While speaking to TOI, the Double Dhamaal actor said ‘Navya and Meezaan are just friends’. He added that Navya and Meezan are friends since school and they have grown up together and are seen most of the times together. He was quoted saying: “People want content. Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always. These children have grown up together; my daughter and Navya have been friends since school. They have a common group of friends. Even Sara Ali Khan and Meezan were in the same school. They used to come home, hang around till 3 am. It is convenient to link them up as they are always together”. Also Read - Javed Jaaferi's Son Meezaan Jaaferi Gives a Sneak Peek of His Beautiful House-Watch Video

Navya Naveli and Meezan are very active on social media and are seen commenting on each other's post frequently. For example, Nanda had shared a post last month in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant. To which, Meezaan commented, "Wow. I wonder who took this (sic)." Responding to his comment, she wrote, "@meezaanj my personal photographer (sic)."

On the work front, Meezan Jaaferi will be seen in Hungama 2 with Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda is a graduate from New York's Fordham University and co-owns Aara Health.