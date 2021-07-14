Mumbai: There are rumours that Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been dating Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi. In a recent interview with DNA, Meezaan opened up about his love life and relationship status and set all the link-up rumours aside by saying he is single. The star kid revealed that he is not dating anyone.Also Read - Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Out: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaaferi Do The Pelvic Thrust But Anybody Missing Akshay Kumar? | Watch Video

Meezaan Jaaferi said: “I swear on my own head, am single.”I’ve said this a lot of times and there have been speculations, articles and comments about this, and the last one I had, I said something else and they wrote something else, and there was quite a lot of hungama already with the things I said, people took it the wrong way, so, I’m not going to delve more in this matter. I’ll stay away from it. Enough hungama is done”. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda’s Rumoured Boyfriend Meezaan Jafferi Reveals It Gets Awkward to Visit Jalsa

In a recent interaction with a leading daily, he revealed how awkward it becomes when he visits the Bachchan House- Jalsa. Meezaan said his own father, Javed Jafferi, would speculate what was happening. “At that time, it was awkward for me to enter my own house. My parents were giving me looks. And they were like ‘what is this?’ and I was like ‘even I don’t know’. I last went there (Jalsa) when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there,” he added. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt's Elimination Leaves Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Heartbroken

On the work front, Meezaan Jaaferi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan. The movie will mark Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s comeback to films after many years.