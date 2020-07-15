After a video where she exposed her faux pas of wearing hair extensions to the dance class, actress Alaya F has shared another dance video, which she describes as the cooler one. On June 30, Alaya on her verified Instagram account had shared a video in which we saw how her hair extension came off even as she was dancing. “And I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless. @dimplekotecha @utkarshc2,” Alaya had captioned that video. Also Read - Hacking Risk For Those Searching 'Delhi Crime' on Netflix or 'Mardaani 2' on Amazon Prime Video, Claims Report

On Tuesday, she shared a video of the similar dance step, but this one sans hair extensions. "You guys enjoyed the fail version where I got my extensions pulled out so I thought it's high time I post the cooler one," she wrote.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in the film “Jawaani Jaaneman”. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

(With inputs from IANS)