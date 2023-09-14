Home

Jawan Actress Nayanthara Launches Skincare Brand 9SKIN

Lady Superstar Nayanthara's recently launched her skincare brand named 9SKIN which will commence selling its beauty products on and from September 29.

Nayanthara Launches Her Skincare Brand.

One of the most bankable actresses from the south, Lady Superstar Nayanthara is on a roll. After making a smashing Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, the diva has added another feather to her cap. The stunner has launched her own line of skincare products called 9 Skin. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful poster of the company featuring her in a silk dress, flaunting her beautiful skin. For the unversed, Nayanthara is also the proud owner of The Lip Balm Company with her friend and business partner, dermatologist Dr Renita Rajan.

Nayanthara Announces Her Skincare Company

Announcing her new skincare company, Nayanthara wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Today, we are extremely thrilled to reveal six years of relentless effort and love. We’ve poured our hearts into curating products that are as unique as you are, with formulas that are backed by nature & modern science with nano technology and designed to elevate your self-care routine. Join us on this self love journey and say hello to healthier, glowing skin! We introduce @9SKINOfficial. The labor of Self love you deserve is now brewing to be discovered. Because we believe Self love is all we need. ”

The GodFather actress further informed that 9SKIN will go into business from September 29 this year. She said, “The 9SKIN journey begins on the 29th of September, 2023. Prepare for an amazing skincare experience! #9Skin#ComingSoon#selflove.”

As the post was up, Insta users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Netizens Compare Nayanthara’s Brand With Deepika Padukone’s 82°E

As Nayanthara launched her brand 9SKIN some social media users could not help but pinpoint the similarities between her and Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand, 82°E. The Piku actress launched her brand last year.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s Work Lineup

Following the success of Jawan, Nayanthara will next grace the silver screens with the Tamil drama, Iraivan. The Jayam Ravi starrer will be hitting the big screens on September 28.

Additionally, she will also be seen in S Sashikanth’s Test, alongside R Madhavan and Siddharth. Her lineup also includes Lady Superstar 75 with Sathyaraj and Jai, and Mohan Raja’s Thani Oruvan 2 opposite Jayam Ravi.

