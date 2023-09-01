Home

Entertainment

Jawan Advance Booking in India: A Ticket For Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Costs Rs 2400 At This Theatre In Delhi; Check Prices in Mumbai Too

Jawan Advance Booking in India: A Ticket For Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Costs Rs 2400 At This Theatre In Delhi; Check Prices in Mumbai Too

Jawan Advance Booking in India: Ticket prices for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan in Delhi goes to Rs 2400. The morning shows start from Rs 600. Check the detailed pricing list of Mumbai also.

Jawan Advance Booking in India: A Ticket For Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Costs Rs 2400 At This Theatre In Delhi, Check Ticket Prices in Mumbai Too

Jawan Movie Ticket Prices in Delhi and Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus Jawan is going to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023. After the trailer was released yesterday, Jawan’s advance bookings have started in India from today. The movie, which stars SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone (special appearance) among others, is already sold out in several theatres in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai. With the movie expected to be one of the biggest opening shows in Mumbai and Delhi, it’s perhaps surpassed the costliest tickets for the movie as Jawan movie ticket is priced at Rs 2,400 (Delhi) and Rs 2300 (Mumbai).

Trending Now

Jawan Movie Ticket Price in Delhi

Jawan is being shown in Hindi 2D, and Hindi 2D IMAX formats and the most expensive ticket of Jawan is being sold in Delhi at PVR Director’s Cut, Vasant Kunj. At this luxury cinema hall, the morning show starts at Rs 900 per ticket and the afternoon and night shows have Rs 2400 per ticket of any row.

You may like to read

The basic PVR shows in Delhi are showing Jawan at Rs 600 and the recliner seats are priced at Rs 1250. The afternoon shows are priced at Rs 950 without a recliner and with a recliner it’s Rs 1900. The night shows in Delhi are priced at Rs 960 without a recliner and Rs 2000 with a recliner.

Jawan Movie Ticket Price in Mumbai

Jawan movie tickets of late-night shows in 2D IMAX have been priced at Rs 2300. Most of the seats on the weekend have been sold out already. In the last #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Jawan’s advance booking, to which he said, the bookings will be open after August 31 when everyone gets their salary as Jawan is a family man.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Friday shared Shah Rukh Khan is about to make history with Jawan. He tweeted, “Jawan advance bookings are on fire (fire emoji). Off to a splendid start after Jawan trailer. Sold 20.26K tickets in the last one hour from BookMyShow portal in India. Jawan is all set to become the 2nd ₹100 crore opener for Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan.That will make him the first ever actor to achieve the feat in Bollywood history.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, “Jawan advance booking status: Flying start at national chains! Note: Tickets sold for Thursday/ Day 1 at national chains… Update: Friday, 11.45 am. PVR + INOX: 32,750 and Cinepolis: 8,750. Total: 41,500 tickets sold.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES