Jawan Advance Booking Collection: Ahead of Jawan trailer release, the US market witnesses crazy earnings at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan's film is going wild Internationally - Check detailed update on Jawan's advance booking collection.

Jawan Advance Booking Report: Ahead of the trailer release of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane action drama has started creating buzz as Jawan trailer is all set to release. Releasing on September 7, the Atlee directorial’s advance booking has already opened internationally – USA, UAE, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Germany. The fans, in no time, didn’t wait to buy the tickets. Interestingly, most of the tickets for Jawan were booked in the USA. As reported by a film trade analyst, Jawan’s advance ticket sales in the US have already breached the $200k mark i.e. over Rs 1.8 crore.

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan movie's advance booking collection will blow your mind.

Jawan's advance booking in the US market goes wild ahead of the trailer release.

Only 12 days are left for Jawan's release date.

This also means Jawan’s box office collection in the US market will go wild. There are several Indian films that are performing amazingly well in the US theatres such as Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Jawan’s Advance Booking in The USA, UK and UAE

There are only 12 days left for Jawan to release in the theatres. In 450 locations in the US, the movie has 1884 shows, and around 13,750 tickets have been sold. If we combine Pathan’s total advance bookings from UAE, USA and UK markets, then the collection is over $300k.

#Jawan advance for day1 in has crossed $300K in USA, UK, and UAE markets combined (full fledged advance booking is yet to start) Predicting the opening day for this #ShahRukhKhan starrer is impossible as of now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yVsFAswekE — काली🚩 (@SRKsVampire_) August 28, 2023

Jawan’s Advance Booking in India

Shah Rukh Khan‘s fans in India didn’t wait a single moment to buy the tickets when they got to know that Jawan’s advance booking had opened. In India, only a few theatres in Mumbai opened the advance booking and within a few seconds, the tickets were sold out including ones priced as high as Rs 1100.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in supporting roles. Jawan will be released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan will be essaying the role of a bald man for the first time. Apart from this look, four more looks will also be adapted by SRK and that’s what the fans are waiting to witness on the big screen.

Jawan Trailer’s Buzz on Social Media

Hashtags #TheTrailerofCentury is trending big along with #Jawantrailer on Twitter. The makers have only released the teaser, songs, and motion posters of Jawan. It is assumed that the movie’s trailer will be out today as only 12 days are left for the film’s release.

