Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming vigilante actioner is eying on Pathaan and RRR record as it has already sold more than 2 Lakh tickets.

Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-thriller Jawan is all about celebrating the actor’s cinematic legacy. Fans can’t stop raving about the larger-than-life vision of Atlee who makes his Bollywood directorial debut with the Shah Rukh-Nayanthara starrer. The film slated to release on September 9, 2023, has already indicated a huge box office storm prior to its release. Jawan‘s movie tickets at Mumbai’s 2D IMAX have been priced at Rs 2300. The vigilante-thriller has so far sold out more than 2 Lakh tickets raising the bar once again as expectations are sky-high from Shah Rukh’s second release of 2023. The movie has already crossed the record set by Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which sold out tickets worth Rs 3.39 Crore.

JAWAN’S ADVANCE BOOKING SETS NEW RECORD AFTER SHAH RUKH KHAN’S PATHAAN

#Jawan Day 1 Advance Sales National Multiplexes

PVR – 75,641

INOX – 48,411

CINEPOLIS – 22,686

Total

SOLD Tickets – 1,46,738

Gross – ₹ 5.66 cr India Wide

All Theatres

SOLD Tickets – 2,32,900

Gross – ₹ 7.85 cr ||#ShahRukhKhan | #JawanAdvanceBooking || [Excluding… pic.twitter.com/NXrGxcKndF — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 2, 2023

JAWAN ADVANCE SALES INDICATES BOX OFFICE STORM

Jawan‘s 1 Lakh tickets were reportedly sold according to multiple trade analysts, while its Friday numbers witnessed a huge surge. Although trade experts had earlier predicted the film’s opening day collection would be Rs 110 Crore gross. However, the increasing hype with every day, it seems the movie will create a bigger milestone than Shah Rukh’s last release Pathaan. Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan has reported that Jawan‘s total advance sales have garnered around Rs 7.85 Crore. The latest update by entertainment portal Sacnilk has estimated Jawan’s advance booking at 2.71 Lakh ticket sales. SRK-Deepika Padukone’s spy actioner Pathaan released in January 2023 collected Rs 32 Crore with its advance booking. While SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR (2022) earned Rs 58 Crore with advance sales. As stakes are high with Shah Rukh’s musical action-saga, the film might set a new record with its pre-release ticket bookings.

CHECK JAWAN’S ADVANCE BOOKING IN HINDI, TAMIL AND TELUGU LANGUAGES (SACNILK)

Hindi (2D) – 2,55, 153 tickets sold

Tamil (2D) – 3,754 tickets sold

Hindi (IMAX) – 11, 261 tickets sold

Telugu (2D) – 1,008 tickets sold

Total – 2,71, 176 tickets sold

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. The film produced by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

