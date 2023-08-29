Home

Four Tamil Blockbusters of Jawan Director Atlee to Watch Before Shah Rukh Khan’s Action-Thriller

Jawan director Atlee's blockbuster Tamil movies that every movie buff must watch before Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action-thriller.

Jawan Director Atlee’s Best Tamil Films: Jawan director Atlee is all geared up for his magnum opus starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The filmmaker has teamed up with Shah Rukh for his home venture which marks his directorial debut in Bollywood. However, prior to Jawan Atlee has also directed many blockbuster Tamil films. Atlee’s real name is Arun Kumar and is considered the most sought-after Tamil directors. During his initial days he worked as an assistant director in S Shankar’s Enthiran (2010) and Nanban (2012). The latter was a remake of Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots. A glimpse at his early life and filmography in the Tamil film industry before Atlee’s collaboration with SRK.

Raja Rani

Raja Rani was Atlee’s debut as a director in Kollywood. The Tamil romantic-comedy starred Nayanthara, Nazriya, Arya and Jai in crucial roles. This marked the first collaboration of Atlee and Nayanthara. Raja Rani was a blockbuster and was hailed by critics. The film’s Bengali remake was Shudhu Tomari Jonyo (2015). It was later also remade in Odia as Tu Je Sei.

Theri

The Tamil action-thriller was inspired by Mani Ratnam’s Chatriyan. The movie starring Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson received decent reviews and grossed Rs 100 Crore worldwide within six days. Theri became Vijay’s third film to achieve that feat following Thuppakki (2012), Kaththi (2014) and Puli (2015). It also turned out to be the third film in the actor’s movie career to achieve Rs 150 Crore club. The film was partially remade into Assamese as Ratnakar (2019) by Jatin Bora. There were rumoured to be several Bollywood adaptations of Theri with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. However, nothing materialised and there wasn’t any official confirmation.

Mersal

The Vijay starrer action-thriller was hailed by critics and audiences as a massy entertainer. Apart from Vijay, Mersal also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in crucial roles. Vijay played a triple role in the Atlee directorial. The movie was one of the highest grossing films not only in Vijay’s career but in Tamil cinema as well. Mersal garnered in between Rs 200 – Rs 260 Crore at the box office. The action-thriller was screened at the Hainan International Film Festival in Hainan, China and at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea.

Bigil

The big-budget Tamil sports-action-drama starred Vijay and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. The film garnered around Rs 285- Rs 305 Crore worldwide. Bigil received positive reviews and collected nearly Rs 93 Crore from overseas box office. It emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019 and completed its 100-day theatrical run on 1 February 2020.

