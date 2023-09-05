Home

Jawan Beats Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Even Before Release, Records 2nd Biggest Opening Day Advance Booking

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is on a record-breaking spree with advance bookings. With two days for release, the film has already surpassed the pre-sales business of Gadar 2 to register the second-biggest opening day business in advance bookings for a Hindi film.

Jawan beats Gadar 2: Jawan will be out for release in the next two days but it has already started breaking records at the Box Office. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now recorded the biggest pre-sales business for a Hindi film this year after SRK’s own Pathaan. The film has surpassed Gadar 2 in the advance booking business – a record that the Sunny Deol starrer made last month itself.

Highlights Jawan advance booking report day 4 update

Shah Rukh Khan beats Sunny Deol with Jawan advance bookings record

Jawan records the 2nd biggest opening for a Hindi film in pre-sales business

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, as of 8 pm on September 4 – Monday, Jawan earned over Rs 8 crore gross via advance sales in the Hindi language alone. This is higher than Gadar 2 which had recorded around Rs 17.60 crore gross in its advance bookings for the opening day. Pathaan continues to shine the brightest with the pre-sales business of around Rs 31 crore gross for the opening day at the Box Office. Jawan is likely to go past Pathaan as well in the coming days but it will be interesting to see if it can really surpass the YRF actioner in the longer run to break some more cult records set by the film at the Box Office both in the domestic market and worldwide.

The Atlee directorial has sold over seven lakh tickets as of September 5, 6 am. This amounts to a total pre-sales business of around Rs 21.14 crore gross. The highest collection has come from the Hindi version which has sold around 6.7 lakh tickets with a gross of around Rs 19.45 crore.

Check The Language-Wise Breakup of Jawan Opening Day Advance Bookings in India – Gross Collection (sacnilk):

Hindi: Rs 19.45 crore – 6.7 lakh tickets

Hindi IMAX: Rs 91.6 lakh – 12K tickets

Tamil: Rs 45.3 lakh – 28K tickets

Telugu: Rs 30.57 lakh – 24K tickets

All India: Rs 21.14 crore – 7.4 lakh tickets

With this kind of advance business, Jawan is looking at a collection between Rs 40-45 crore gross on the opening day with the actual nett collection even crossing Rs 50 crore at the Box Office. Pathaan opened at a staggering Rs 57 crore nett in India and Jawan can comfortably surpass that figure. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawan!

