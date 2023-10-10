Home

Entertainment

Jawan Becomes The Most-Watched Indian Movie of 2023 With Record-Breaking 3.50 Crore Footfalls, Pathaan And Gadar 2 Follow – Check Report

Jawan Becomes The Most-Watched Indian Movie of 2023 With Record-Breaking 3.50 Crore Footfalls, Pathaan And Gadar 2 Follow – Check Report

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has recorded the highest footfalls for an Indian film this year. It is now the most-watched Indian movie of the year with over 3.50 crore theatre admission.

Jawan is the most-watched Indian film of 2023

Jawan new record: Another day, another record for Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is running in its fifth week and has become the most-watched Indian film of the year. The Atlee directorial has recorded the highest footfalls for an Indian film in 2023. As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, the film has scored 3.50 crores footfalls in India in all versions in 32 days. This is the biggest so far for any film released in India in 2023. While Jawan tops the list, Pathaan and Gadar 2 claim the next spots.

Trending Now

What are footfalls and how is it different from the Box Office collection?

After its 33-day run at the Indian Box Office, the action-political drama stands at a staggering figure of Rs 625 crore nett. The gross collection is around Rs 745 crore which is another record in itself. Jawan is already the biggest Bollywood film of all time and with this footfall record, it establishes its legit position as the real winner at the Box Office. It should be noted that footfalls indicated the actual number of people who went to the cinema halls to watch the film. This is different from the number of tickets bought as one can always buy tickets in bulk to increase the Box Office numbers but the real success of the film is in determining the headcount that it attracted to theatres. Jawan has done that and how!

You may like to read

Pathaan was the most-watched movie of the year so far with a footfall of 3.49 crore, including around 3.33 crore from Hindi alone. The third most-watched film of the year is Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: The Katha Continues which admitted 3.41 crore people in theatres. The fourth one is Rajinikanth’s Jailer which recorded approximately 2.80 crore footfalls this year.

Jawan continues to run in theatres and will rejoice in these new records until another SRK starrer hits the screens and takes away the throne. Dunki, which is releasing on Christmas this year, is expected to dethrone Jawan at the Box Office like it dethroned Pathaan. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawan!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES