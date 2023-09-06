Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan to Break All Records Left, Right & Centre, Brings Biggest Opener For Bollywood – Check Detailed Report

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan comes with the celebration of cinema and the Box Office. The film is just a few hours away from its first show but has already started breaking records at the ticket window. Here's Jawan's day 1 Box Office prediction.

Jawan box office collection day 1 early estimates

Jawan box office opening day prediction: Jawan is here and the Box Office is all geared up to face the storm. This is the second Shah Rukh Khan starrer in a year to have set the cash registers ringing at the ticket window. The film has posed never-seen-before advance sales in both India and overseas which collectively predicts humongous opening-day numbers. The Atlee directorial is all set to break many records on its first day itself, starting with being the biggest Bollywood opener of all time.

Highlights Jawan box office collection opening day prediction

Jawan box office collection day 1 detailed early estimates

Shah Rukh Khan brings Bollywood's biggest opener yet again

Jwan Sells Over 1 Million Tickets in Advance Sales

Pathaan, which was released earlier this year and marked Shah Rukh Khan‘s return to the big screens after a hiatus of five years, emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener in India and worldwide. Now, Jawan will be dethroning the YRF actioner to take over the same title. As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, the film has almost recorded the highest pre-sales business ever for a Bollywood film by selling over 1 million tickets. Pathaan had sold 1.08 million advance tickets and Jawan will be surpassing that number by the end of the day to become the top Bollywood film of all time with the highest pre-sales for the opening day. With this kind of pre-sales business, Jawan has posed never-seen-before numbers for its opening-day prediction.

Jawan Box Office Opening Day Prediction India and Worldwide

The film is expected to wrap its first-day nett business in India between Rs 70-75 crore. The Hindi version has taken the lead in the advance sales which also means it will be leading the Box Office business with a collection between Rs 60-65 crore nett. With this kind of projection, beating Pathaan’s day-one business is going to be a cakewalk for Jawan. Both the Tamil and Telugu versions will be collecting a single-digit number in the range of Rs 4-7 crore nett. The worldwide Box Office collection should cross Rs 130 crore nett which would be a huge achievement for a Bollywood film. Before this, Pathaan became the first Bollywood film to cross the benchmark of Rs 100 crore on its opening day. If it crosses Rs 130 crore gross, it will be the fifth biggest Indian opener at the worldwide Box Office after RRR, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, and Adipurush. It is most likely to beat Saaho, 2.0 and Pathaan on the first day.

Check The List of Top 8 Biggest Indian Openers at Worldwide Box Office – gross collection (koimoi):

RRR: RS 223 crore Baahubali 2: Rs 213 crore KGF 2: Rs 163 crore Adipurush: Rs 140 crore Jawan: Rs 130 crore + (early estimates) Saaho: Rs 126 crore 2.0: Rs 110 crore Pathaan: Rs 106 crore

All these figures are just a projection and if the word-of-mouth is positive after the first shows, the actual numbers can be far bigger than the prediction. It is all about watching the history being rewritten at the Box Office now. What are your expectations with Jawan’s opening day numbers? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawan!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

