Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Prediction and Advance Booking Report: Shah Rukh Khan to Beat Pathaan Comfortably With Staggering All-Time Records – Check Detailed Update

It has been just two days since the advance bookings for Jawan opened in India and the film has already sold over 4 lakh tickets. The numbers hint at a massive opening day total, the kind of which even Pathaan didn't see. Here's the early Box Office prediction and detailed analysis.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1 early prediction and advance booking report

Jawan to beat Pathaan on opening day at Box Office: Jawan will be out for release in the next five days and the hype around the film is only increasing every day. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is one of the biggest releases of the year and it is set to pose some unimaginable numbers on the Box Office wall. The Atlee directorial has been recording some fantastic advance booking sales, raising expectations higher than what SRK’s Pathaan did at the Box Office. It’s only been two days since the advance bookings opened in India and the film has already sold over four lakh tickets in three languages Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Highlights Jawan advance booking report for opening day Box Office Collection

Shah Rukh Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan opening day at Box Office

Can Jawan surpass Pathaan on day 1 at the Box Office?

Jawan is looking at a massive first-day total, posing a total threat to Pathaan’s all-time Box Office record for the opening day. It has already collected Rs 13.17 crore (gross) from the advance sales in two days. The coming days will see a jump in ticket sales with the maximum sales expected to take place on Wednesday and Thursday. However, even if it maintains the same pace, Jawan’s advance sales will wrap around Rs 40 crore. Add more 10-20 crore nett for on-spot bookings and you get a gigantic total of anywhere between Rs 50-60 crore.

Check The Language-Wise Breakup of Pathaan’s Opening Day Box Office Collection in India (sacnilk):

Pathaan India nett: Rs 57 crore

Hindi: Rs 55 crore

Telugu: Rs 1.5 crore

Tamil: Rs 0.5 crore

As reported by the trade website, Jawan has recorded Rs 12.17 crore gross from the advance sales of its Hindi version so far (until 5 am on Sunday, September 3). The Tamil version sold over eight thousand tickets worth Rs 12.9 lakh and Telugu did business for Rs 7.6 lakh by selling over seven lakh tickets. The advance booking sales from Hindi IMAX are around Rs 78.58 lakh.

Check the Advance Booking Breakup for Jawan in Different Languages For Opening Day (until 5 am on Sept 3) – sacnilk:

Jawan Total Gross: Rs 13.17 crore – 4,26,171 lakh

Hindi: Rs 12.17 crore

Tamil: Rs 12.9 lakh

Hindi IMAX: Rs 78.58 lakh

Telugu: Rs 7.6 lakh

By the end of 24 January, a day before its release, Pathaan had sold around 10.81 lakh tickets with Rs 32.01 crore gross from advance bookings. With the kind of traction Jawan is receiving in its pre-release ticket sales, it seems the film will surpass Pathaan to make an all-time new record for a Hindi/ Bollywood film at the Box Office on the opening day.

Check the List of Top 10 Biggest Hindi/ Bollywood Openers at Box Office in India- nett collection: (sacnilk)

Pathaan: Rs 55 crore KGF 2: Rs 53.95 crore War: Rs 51.6 crore Thugs Of Hindostan: Rs 50.75 crore Happy New Year: Rs 42.62 crore Bharat: Rs 42.3 crore Baahubali 2: Rs 41 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 40.35 crore Gadar 2: Rs 40.1 crore Adipurush: Rs 37.25 crore

For Jawan, the game and targets are pretty simple – beat Pathaan and make Shah Rukh Khan the legit undisputed king of Bollywood Box Office. While a lot will depend on the reviews and the word of mouth to determine the overall Box Office business of the film, the opening day numbers are going to be magical for sure. What are your expectations of the film? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawan!

