Home

Entertainment

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends: Biggest Opener For Bollywood And Shah Rukh Khan, Rs 120 Crore Plus Opening Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends: Biggest Opener For Bollywood And Shah Rukh Khan, Rs 120 Crore Plus Opening Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Jawan is here to set the cash registers ringing at the Box Office. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is looking at destroying the major Box Office records on its opening day itself. Here's our detailed early prediction.

Jawan box office collection day 1 business worldwide and India nett

Jawan box office collection opening day business: Jawan has begun to rewrite history for Bollywood today. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has hit the screens and has already thrashed some major records at the Box Office. The Atlee directorial has registered the biggest advance sales for a Bollywood film both in India and worldwide. The film has crossed the Rs 40 crore gross mark for the opening day and its pre-sales for the four-day extended weekend is around Rs 70 crore gross – both exceptional and unbelievable. Jawan is not just posing the biggest opening day numbers for a Bollywood film worldwide, it is also set to pose the biggest four-day weekend numbers for a Bollywood film ever.

Trending Now

Highlights Jawan box office collection day 1 business detailed report

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to have the biggest opening day for a Bollywood film

Jawan already beats Pathaan with its opening day advance sales business

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the Friday (second day) pre-sales for Jawan is around Rs 5 crore with Saturday (third day) getting around Rs 13 crore, followed by Sunday (fourth day) with Rs 10 crore. The data has been accumulated as of 11 pm on Wednesday – September 6. If this is the pace that the film maintains topped by positive word-of-mouth, Jawan is going to see a humongous first weekend with collections in the range of Rs 250-260 crore nett in India alone.

You may like to read

Jawan to Destroy Major Box Office Records on Opening Day

Jawan has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan‘s previous film Pathaan to get hold of all these major Box Office records. Before its release, the YRF actioner had sold 10.80 lakh tickets for its opening day with Rs 32 crore gross. Jawan has beaten this number in a flick by selling 12.30 lakh tickets for its opening day with around Rs 32.50 crore gross collection. The major collections have come from the Hindi belt where the film is going to kill all the biggies at the Box Office, at least on the first day following which the power of reviews will determine its performance ahead.

Check Jawan Box Office Collection Early Estimates For Opening Day:

India Nett: Rs 70 crore plus

Worldwide Gross: Rs 120 crore plus

Hindi Nett: Rs 60 crore plus

Pathaan collected Rs 54.3 crore nett on its first day in India. Jawan is not just going to surpass that figure but also going to go past this figure by folds. This will make Shah Rukh Khan the first Indian actor to have two back-to-back biggest Bollywood openers in his name. Several more records are on their way to be broken and created at the ticket window today. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawan and a detailed review of the film!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES