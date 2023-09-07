Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan Makes Janmashtami Bigger Than Ever, Beats Gadar 2’s Independence Day Record – Check Detailed Report

Shah Rukh Khan takes out his magic wand and makes the magic happen at the Box Office like never before, Not just his Jawan becomes the biggest Bollywood opener of all-time but also beats the holiday record of Gadar 2.

Jawan beats Gadar 2's Independence Day record at Box Office

Jawan opening day records: Jawan is the biggest gift on the festival of Janmashtami for Bollywood. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has released worldwide and has set the Box Office on fire – nothing that it wasn’t expected to do. And as the good reviews come in, the film is now on a roll to break records one by one. The Atlee directorial hasn’t just emerged as a regular mass actioner. Those who have seen it would agree that it is Shah Rukh Khan‘s open war against everyone and everything that wronged him – while he stayed guided and protected by the love of the same audience that is flocking to theatres to express that love like never before.

Jawan vs Gadar 2 Holiday Box Office Collection

Jawan saw the kind of turnout on Thursday that no other Bollywood film including Pathaan ever saw. The opening day nett collections of the film in India are around Rs 60-70 crore nett with the gross crossing Rs 70 crore – which is the biggest opening day for a Bollywood film and the highest-grossing single day ever. Jawan has not just surpassed its own predecessor – Pathaan – to become the biggest Bollywood opener but has also gone past Gadar 2. The Sunny Deol starrer recorded the highest-grossing single day ever with its nett collection on Independence Day and now Jawan seems to have knocked that record out with its Janmashtami business.

Gadar 2, on its second day – the 15th August holiday, collected Rs 55.40 crore nett in India and Jawan, on its first day – the Janmashtami holiday, will be collecting in the range of Rs 60-70 crore nett. The shows of Jawan running in the country are almost double the shows that are for Gadar 2 on its big holiday. As per a report published in sacnilk, the SRK actioner had 4360 Hindi 2D shows in the morning alone while Gadar 2 had 2581 shows on Independence Day. The difference in the collections for these holiday releases is a lot and Jawan is the clear winner.

Much like Gadar 2, Jawan is also going to benefit from positive word-of-mouth. The film’s four-day business is going to be around Rs 250 crore nett plus while the overall lifetime is definitely going to be Rs 500 crore nett plus, making SRK the only Bollywood actor with two Rs 500 crore grossers. If everything goes as per the momentum, the film is going to write an unprecedented history at the worldwide Box Office for both Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan. Are you ready to witness that history being unfolded at the ticket window? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawan!

