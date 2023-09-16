Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 10 (Early Estimates): Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is still going strong on its second Saturday. The Atlee directorial has received immense response from movie critics and audiences for its massy action, comedy, music and social message about democracy, justice, politics and humanity. Shah Rukh has been paired opposite Tamil superstar Nayanthara in the vigilante actioner. The SRK starrer has already entered the Rs 400 Crore club and is continuing its record-breaking spree at the box office. Jawan has turned out to be the biggest hit in the movie career of all actors on-board as fans can’t stop raving about the movie.

FILM INDUSTRY TRACKER MANOBALA VIJAYABALAN SHARES JAWAN’S DAY 9 SHOWS’ UPDATES:

Jawan has sold 7⃣2⃣8⃣1⃣5⃣5⃣tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 9th day. ||#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Jawan|| Hindi

Shows – 9850

Gross – ₹ 15.44 cr

Per Show Collection – ₹ 15,675 Telugu

Shows – 689

Gross – ₹ 0.84 cr

Per Show Collection – ₹ 12,191 Tamil… pic.twitter.com/cFM6Z9qQuw — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 16, 2023

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S JAWAN TO WITNESS RISE IN COLLECTION ON DAY 10

Jawan is expected to collect Rs 32.00 Crore on Saturday as opposed to Rs 20.61 Crore on Friday, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The rise in earnings on its second Saturday showcases the huge buzz for the film. Shah Rukh has delivered his second biggest hit of 2023 after Siddharth Anand’s spy action-thriller Pathaan. His on-screen charisma and flamboyance has once again resonated with movie buffs. The movie is expected to garner Rs 442.49 Crore Net at domestic box office, as estimated by Sacnilk.

JAWAN’s DAY-WISE COLLECTION INDIA NET (SACNILK):

Thursday: Rs 75 Crore

Friday: Rs 53.23 Crore

Saturday: Rs 77.83 Crore

Sunday: Rs 80.1 Crore

Monday: Rs 32.92 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 26 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 23.20 Crore

Thursday: Rs 21.6 Crore

Friday: Rs 20.61 Crore

Saturday: Rs 32.00 Crore (Early Estimates)

Total: Rs 442.49 Crore

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover and others in crucial roles. The film also has special cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The film released on September 9, 2023.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki starring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and others in crucial roles. It is slated for Christmas 2023 release.

For more updates on Jawan box office and Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.

