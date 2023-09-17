Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 11 (Early Estimates): Shah Rukh Khan’s Actioner Witnesses Huge Jump on Second Weekend – Check Detailed Report

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 11 (Early Estimates): Shah Rukh Khan’s vigilante actioner Jawan is set for the biggest box office rampage of 2023. The Atlee directorial is receiving accolades, not just for Shah Rukh’s charismatic screen presence, but its humane depiction of social realities prevailing in the current political landscape. Movie buffs have hailed the SRK starrer for conveying the universal message of social justice, democracy, humanity and the right to reject by voters. The film that has already gone beyond the Rs 400 Crore club in its second week is now eyeing Rs 500 Crore Net with its domestic earnings. Shah Rukh in a recent press meet in Mumbai had called Jawan a ‘feeling’ and an ’emotion’ that every Indian has.

Highlights Jawan eyes Rs 500 Crore Net at domestic box office in its second week.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan earns Rs 30.90 Crore on its second Saturday.

Atlee's Jawan is creating havoc at box office as it is expected to earn Rs 35.00 Crore on Day 11.

FILM INDUSTRY TRACKER MANOBALA VIJAYABALAN SHARES JAWAN’S DAY 10 SHOWS’ UPDATES:

Jawan has sold 1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣5️⃣7️⃣4️⃣2️⃣ tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 10th day. ||#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Jawan|| Hindi

Shows – 13248

Gross – ₹ 31.06 cr

Per Show Collection – ₹ 23,445 Telugu

Shows – 679

Gross – ₹ 0.79 cr

Per Show Collection – ₹ 11,634… pic.twitter.com/UVW7DYT2qF — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 17, 2023

JAWAN SEES HUGE GROWTH ON ITS SECOND WEEKEND

Jawan garnered Rs 30.9 Crore Net on its second Saturday as opposed to Rs 19.1 Crore on its second Friday, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The report has also estimated that the film might collect Rs 35.00 Crore on its second Sunday. The positive word-of-mouth from B-town celebs and die-hard SRK fans has also worked in the movie’s favour. Given the mass appeal of Shah Rukh and a flair for over-the-top and larger-than-life cinema, Jawan might achieve a bigger milestone.

JAWAN’s DAY-WISE COLLECTION INDIA NET (SACNILK):

Thursday: Rs 75 Crore

Friday: Rs 53.23 Crore

Saturday: Rs 77.83 Crore

Sunday: Rs 80.1 Crore

Monday: Rs 32.92 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 26 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 23.20 Crore

Thursday (Second): Rs 21.6 Crore

Friday (Second): Rs 19.10 Crore

Saturday (Second): Rs 30.90 Crore

Sunday (Second): Rs 35.00 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 474.89 Crore

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover and others in crucial roles. The film also has special cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

