Jawan Box Office Collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer to Get More Love And Earnings on Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday; Crosses Rs 800 Crore, Eyeing Rs 1000 Crore

Jawan Box Office Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's movie to get more money and love on weekday due to Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. See the detailed report here.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 11: 2023 is Shah Rukh Khan’s year to give the audience with back-to-back hits. First with Pathaan in January, and now with Jawan in September. The high-octane action film, directed by Atlee has been roaring at the box office windows in India and abroad. Jawan has not only become the fastest film to enter the Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore club at the domestic box office market, but also the becomes the sixth highest-earning movie of all time in India. Jawan has double roles of Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore and Azad. The fans get back-to back surprises in the film with the storyline and character of Vikram Rathore and that’s why Jawan has been getting so much love.

Jawan Breaks All The Records

Jawan surpassed 2.0’s 800 crores gross with Sunday’s collection. In India, Shah Rukh Khan’s film earned Rs 477.28 crore, with Sunday’s collection of Rs 36.50 crore.

Jawan ENTERS the elite ₹800 cr club at the WW Box Office. The film has sold 1⃣3⃣9⃣0⃣1⃣4⃣2⃣ tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 11th day.

Shows – 13317

Gross – ₹ 35.18 cr

Per Show Collection – ₹ 26,417… pic.twitter.com/kR1rZoUkPc — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 18, 2023

While Gadar 2‘s run at the Box Office seems to come to an end, Jawan is still going strong at the Box Office. After seeing a dip on Friday with Rs 19.1 crore Box Office collections, Shah Rukh Khan’s film witnessed growth on Sunday with Rs 36.52 crore in India.

Jawan to Get Benefit From Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will boost Jawan’s Box Office collections. The film will get more love and money after people get free from pandal hopping. Maharashtra will have more than one holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, and the rest of India will get one holiday on September 19. Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Tuesday, September 19 and Ganesh Visarjan will fall on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Here’s the breakup of Jawan Box Office Collection India so far (sacnilk):

Day 1 [1st Thursday] Rs 75 Crore

Day 2 [1st Friday] Rs 53.23 Crore

Day 3 [1st Saturday] Rs 77.83 Crore

Day 4 [1st Sunday] Rs 80.1 Crore

Day 5 [1st Monday] Rs 32.92 Crore

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] Rs 26 Crore

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] Rs 23.2 Crore

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] Rs 21.6 Crore

Day 9 [2nd Friday] Rs 20.00 Crore

Day 10 [2nd Saturday]: Rs 31.8 cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday]: Rs 36.52 cr

Total Rs 477.03 Crore

Jawan Eyeing on Rs 1000 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s multi-starrer film Jawan has already entered Rs 800 crore club worldwide on day 11. The film has a lot of time at the theatre to perform and get Rs 1000 crore worldwide as no other big film is releasing anytime soon. Prabhas’ Salaar was all set to release on September 28, however, the film got postponed. Jawan is unstoppable and racing towards Rs 1000 crores. This will be Shah Rukh Khan’s second film to enter Rs 1000 crore club after Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial earned Rs 1,050.30 crore at the worldwide box office.

King of Cinema has another release in the form of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film is all set to release on December 22, 2023, the third film of Shah Rukh Khan in a year.

