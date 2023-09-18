Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Just Hours Away From Rs 500 Crore, Records Lowest Numbers Since Release – Check Detailed Report

Jawan nears Rs 500 crore nett at the Indian box office. The film records its lowest collection in the last 12 days on second Monday but manages to collect a double-digit number.

Jawan box office collection day 12 early estimates

Jawan nears Rs 500 crore at domestic box office: Jawan is going to become the fastest Hindi film to reach the staggering benchmark of Rs 500 crore at the domestic Box Office. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer which is breaking records every day, scored its lowest single-day business on the second Monday and collected in the range of Rs 14-16 crore nett in India. This took the overall 12-day business of the film to near Rs 500 crore nett. A few hours more on Tuesday and the film would beat SRK’s Pathaan to become the fastest Rs 500 crore grosser at the Box Office – another huge feat to achieve.

Jawan nears Rs 500 crore nett in India

Shah Rukh Khan's fastest Rs 500 crore grosser

Jawan is running at a solid pace both in India and worldwide. The Atlee directorial first became the biggest Bollywood opener and now, it will be rewriting history for Shah Rukh Khan at the Box Office. Jawan makes SRK the only Bollywood actor with two back-to-back Rs 500 crore grossers on his resume. It also makes the buzz around it being the first Hindi film to reach Rs 1000 crore at the domestic Box Office. It’s still a long way to determine the same but the vision looks clear from here now.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Jawan After 12 Days – nett (sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 75 crore

Friday: Rs 53.23 crore

Saturday: Rs 77.83 crore

Sunday: Rs 80.1 crore

Monday: Rs 32.92 crore

Tuesday: Rs 26 crore

Wednesday: Rs 23.2 crore

Thursday: Rs 21.6 crore

Friday: Rs 19.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 31.8 crore

Sunday: Rs 36.85 crore

Monday: Rs 14 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 491.63 crore

Jawan is running at a massive Rs 800 crore worldwide. The film has beaten the likes of Gadar 2 and Jailer in just two weekends to gross Rs 821.85 crore worldwide – another new record for any Bollywood film at the global Box Office.

The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, Leher Khan, Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya among others, looks at crossing the Rs 1000 crore gross benchmark by the end of its third weekend at the worldwide Box Office. If it maintains the same pace, it would simply end up beating Dangal’s mammoth Rs 2024 crore gross globally (without China release). What else do you think is in its pipeline? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawan!

