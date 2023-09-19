Home

Entertainment

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster Becomes First Fastest Hindi Film to Cross Rs 500 Crore

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster Becomes First Fastest Hindi Film to Cross Rs 500 Crore

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster Movie to cross Rs 500 Crore Mark to Become First Fastest Hindi Film To Get This Whopping Earnings. Check The Detailed Report.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster Becomes First Fastest Hindi Film to Cross Rs 500 Crore

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer commercial blockbuster Jawan has become the first fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. The mega blockbuster entered the coveted Rs 500 crore club within 13 days of its release. With this, Jawan has left behind Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s previous film Pathaan and SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2. While Gadar 2 took 24 days to breach the Rs 500 crore mark, Pathaan did the same in 28 days and Baahubali 2 entered Rs 500 crore mark in 34 days of its release.

Trending Now

After collecting Rs 15.75 crore on the second Monday, day 12 (September 18), Jawan is predicted to collect Rs 12.16 crore on day 13 i.e. September 19, as reported in sacnilk.com. The collection of Jawan as of day 13 is going to be Rs 505.54 crore, making it the fastest Hindi film to get the Rs 500 crore mark.

You may like to read

Fastest 500 Crore Collection Hindi/Bollywood Movies

Jawan will earn Rs 500 crore on day 13 to become the first fastest Hindi film

will earn Rs 500 crore on day 13 to become the first fastest Hindi film Gadar 2 earned Rs 500 crore on day 24

earned Rs 500 crore on day 24 Pathaan earned Rs 500 crore on day 28

earned Rs 500 crore on day 28 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion earned Rs 500 crore on day 34

Jawan 13 Days Box Office Collection India

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Thursday] Rs 75 Cr Day 2 [1st Friday] Rs 53.23 Cr Day 3 [1st Saturday] Rs 77.83 Cr Day 4 [1st Sunday] Rs 80.1 Cr Day 5 [1st Monday] Rs 32.92 Cr Day 6 [1st Tuesday] Rs 26 Cr Day 7 [1st Wednesday] Rs 23.2 Cr Day 8 [2nd Thursday] Rs 21.6 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 389.88 Cr Day 9 [2nd Friday] Rs 19.1 Cr Day 10 [2nd Saturday] Rs 31.8 Cr Day 11 [2nd Sunday] Rs 36.85 Cr Day 12 [2nd Monday] Rs 15.75 Cr Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] Rs 12.16 Cr (prediction) Total Rs 505.54 Cr

Jawan Box Office Collection Worldwide

The worldwide collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan as of day 12 was Rs 858.68 crore. It is predicted day 13’s collection of India and overseas will be close to Rs 900. Jawan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, Leher Khan, Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya among others, can easily cross Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide within a few days as there is no other big film releasing in theatres. If it maintains the same pace, SRK’s film would simply end up beating Dangal’s whopping Rs 2024 crore gross globally.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES