Jawan Box Office Collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes Baadshah of Rs 500 Crore Club, Film Crosses Rs 900 Crore Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan becomes the fastest Bollywood film to reach Rs 500 crore nett collection in India. The Atlee directorial achieves the benchmark in just 13 days. Here's the latest Box Office breakup.

Jawan box office collection detailed report day 13: Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as the true blue king of the Bollywood Box Office this year after Jawan’s terrific run. The film has entered into its second week but hasn’t slowed down a bit. It has also become the fastest film to enter Rs 500 crore nett club at the domestic Box Office. The Atlee directorial took 13 days to reach the coveted club and collected a total of around Rs 506-508 crore nett after the second Tuesday.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s action entertainer is the third Bollywood film after Pathaan and Gadar 2 to achieve the milestone this year. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Jawan has collected around Rs 13-15 crore nett on the second Tuesday, ensuring its legit Rs 500 crore breach on the 13th day. The film, which stars SRK in the double role is now looking at surpassing the lifetime domestic collection of Gadar 2 in the next two days after which its only target will be Pathaan which it will be able to surpass by the end of the third weekend.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Jawan After 13 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 75 crore

Friday: Rs 53.23 crore

Saturday: Rs 77.83 crore

Sunday: Rs 80.1 crore

Monday: Rs 32.92 crore

Tuesday: Rs 26 crore

Wednesday: Rs 23.2 crore

Thursday: Rs 21.6 crore

Friday: Rs 19.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 31.8 crore

Sunday: Rs 36.85 crore

Monday: Rs 16 crore

Tuesday: Rs 13-15 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 506-508 crore

Out of this Rs 506-508 crore nett, around Rs 457 crore nett has come from the Hindi version alone. At this pace, Jawan’s Hindi version will be crossing the Rs 500 crore benchmark in a day or two. It will then become the fourth Indian film to reach Rs 500 crore with its Hindi version alone, and also the only film to do the same in a single language.

In the worldwide market, Jawan has got the biggest wheels rolling. The film has already grossed Rs 900 crore globally and will be surpassing the mammoth Rs 1000 crore benchmark by the end of the third weekend. It will only be the sixth Indian film ever to enter the club and the highest-grossing movie of the year once it crosses Pathaan’s Rs 1055 crore gross.

Now seems the good time to predict Jawan’s lifetime business. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawan!

