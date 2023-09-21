Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster to Cross Pathaan’s Overall Earnings This Weekend, Ready Ah?

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster action film Jawan hasn’t stopped roaring at the box office window in India and other countries. Shah Rukh is getting immense love from America, UAE, and Canada. The King Khan has become the King of Cinema with his back-to-back hits this year. He has broken his own records by bringing high-octane action thriller Jawan. With Pathaan being India’s highest-grossing film of all time in 2023, it’s time for Jawan to rise on the chart. As predicted, Jawan will cross Pathaan’s all-time earnings of Rs 1050 crore this weekend.

List of highest-grossing Indian films

No. Highest-Grossing Movies Earnings 1. Dangal Rs 2,024 crore 2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Rs 1,810.6 crore 3. RRR Rs 1,316 crore 4. KGF: Chapter 2 Rs 1,200 crore – Rs 1,250 crore 5. Pathaan Rs 1,050.3 crore 6. Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 918.18 crore 7. Jawan Rs 907.54 crore

Jawan is undoubtedly set to break new records for Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan movie sales have picked up across all the states for all the languages, although the Hindi version is naturally taking the lead. Shah Rukh Khan’s film has been getting love for the right cast, director, storyline, cinematography, music, and most importantly for South Indian influence. There are several records broken by Jawan such as:

Best-ever Hindi opener at the global box office with Rs 129.6 crore

Best ever opener in the domestic market with Rs 75 crore

Best ever opener in the Janmashtami holiday in North India

Highest single-day earner of all time with Rs 80.10 crore on first Sunday

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 15 (Prediction)

As reported in sacnilk.com, Shah Rukh Khan starrer will cross Rs 9.3 crore today, Thursday, and get a total collection of Rs Rs 527.68 crore in India. The daily earnings see a dip, however, that won’t stop SRK from becoming the number one hero of India. On Wednesday, day 14, Jawan collected Rs 10.1 crore and the overall collection in India was over Rs 518 core and Rs 907 crore globally.

And this is how the King ruled the box office!🔥 Book your tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO Watch #Jawan in cinemas – in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/n3fngNn1OQ — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 20, 2023

Jawan, directed by Atlee also has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Chatterjee, Girija Oak Godbole, Lehar Khan, Sunil Gover along with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo.

