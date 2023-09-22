Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan Enjoys Staggering 2 Weeks, Beats Gadar 2 And to Thrash Pathaan This Weekend – See Detailed Report

Jawan has been doing a geat busuiness bnoth domestically and overseas. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has gone past Gadar 2 in India and is now going to beat Pathaan's lifetime record to become the biggest Bollywood film ever this weekend.

Jawan box office collection after 1 weeks

Jawan second week box office collection report: Jawan has entered into its third weekend at the Box Office which means more records are here to be broken now. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has done a fabulous business in its two weeks with it minting Rs 389.88 crore nett in the first week itself. The Atlee directorial did a nett business of around Rs 137 crore (approximately) in its second week – an expected drop but exceptional regardless. The film is now looking at its biggest achievement so far: becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time by beating Pathaan. And it will be adding that feather to its success cap by the end of this weekend.

After its 15-day run at the domestic Box Office, Jawan has collected around Rs 527 crore nett which is way more than what Gadar 2 minted to become the second-highest Bollywood film after Pathaan. While the Sunny Deol starrer continues to run on the selected screens, it is unlikely for it to surpass Pathaan or Jawan at the Indian box office.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Jawan After 15 Days – nett collection (sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 75 crore

Friday: Rs 53.23 crore

Saturday: Rs 77.83 crore

Sunday: Rs 80.1 crore

Monday: Rs 32.92 crore

Tuesday: Rs 26 crore

Wednesday: Rs 23.2 crore

Thursday: Rs 21.6 crore

Week 1: Rs 389.88 crore

Friday: Rs 19.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 31.8 crore

Sunday: Rs 36.85 crore

Monday: Rs 16.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 14.4 crore

Wednesday: Rs 9.6 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.85 crore

Total: Rs 526.73 crore

At the end of its third weekend, Jawan is expected to cross the benchmark of Rs 550 crore nett in India. It will be way more than Pathaan’s Rs 543 crore nett collection in its lifetime run. At the worldwide Box Office, the film is running at Rs 922 crore gross. It has also crossed the gross mark of Rs 300 crore at the overseas Box Office which makes it only the 7th Bollywood film to do so. It is already the second biggest Bollywood film internationally and is soon going to beat Pathaan which collected Rs 397.50 crore gross at the international market.

Jawan will surpass PK after today’s (16th day) collection overseas. The Aamir Khan starrer collected Rs 303 crore gross in its lifetime run at the international market. The next target will be RRR which grossed Rs 314 crore overseas. At its best, Jawan is expected to finish its lifetime run at around Rs 1100 crore gross worldwide. What are your expectations with its business?

