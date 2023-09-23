Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 17 (Early Estimates): Shah Rukh Khan’s Actioner Continues Rampage on Third Saturday – Check Detailed Report

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 17 (Early Estimates): Shah Rukh Khan’s global charisma has taken the box office by storm worldwide. His action-thriller Jawan is unaffected by releases from Bollywood, South cinema and Hollywood. In-spite of OTT platforms coming up with unique and out-of-the-box content and many big events in geopolitics and pop-culture, Jawan is unstoppable. The Shah Rukh starrer vigilante actioner has become a sentiment among die-hard SRK fans. As the actor has already joined the Rs 900 Crore club, his movie continues to reign even on third Saturday. The Atlee directorial has become the biggest hit in Shah Rukh’s movie career.

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is expected to earn Rs 12 Crore on Day 17

SRK's Jawan has collected Rs 545 Crore Net in India, as estimated by Sacnilk.

Jawan has become the biggest blockbuster in Shah Rukh's career.

WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN-DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S PEPPY TRACK FROM JAWAN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S JAWAN CONTINUES BOX OFFICE STORM

Jawan earned Rs 7.60 Crore on its third Friday, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The report has also estimated the Day 17 collection to be around Rs 12.00 Crore. The film marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Atlee. It is also the Hindi film debut of Tamil superstar Nayanthara opposite SRK. Vijay Sethupathi, known for his roles on Super Deluxe, Master and Vikram also made his big-screen Bollywood debut with Jawan. He previously ventured into Hindi entertainment industry with Shahid Kapoor starrer OTT series Farzi. Shah Rukh’s universal message on society, politics, justice and humanity in the film has resonated with cinephiles. Deepika Padukone’s extended cameo is also considered one of the reasons behind Jawan’s success as audiences loved her chemistry with SRK post Pathaan.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF JAWAN – INDIA NET (SACNILK):

Thursday: Rs 75 crore

Friday: Rs 53.23 crore

Saturday: Rs 77.83 crore

Sunday: Rs 80.1 crore

Monday: Rs 32.92 crore

Tuesday: Rs 26 crore

Wednesday: Rs 23.2 crore

Thursday: Rs 21.6 crore

Friday: Rs 19.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 31.8 crore

Sunday: Rs 36.85 crore

Monday: Rs 16.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 14.4 crore

Wednesday: Rs 9.6 Crore

Thursday: Rs 8.1 Crore

Friday: Rs 7.6 Crore

Saturday: Rs 12.00 Crore

Total: Rs 545.58 Crore

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover in crucial roles.

