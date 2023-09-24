Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 17 (Final Figures): Shah Rukh Khan’s Havoc Continues on Third Weekend – Check Detailed Report

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 17 (Final Figures): Jawan is achieving new milestones every single day with its gigantic box office figures. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer massy actioner has hit the bull’s eye with its repackaging of the masala genre by conveying a sensitive social message by SRK. Shah Rukh’s chemistry with Deepika Padukone and South superstar Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawan was hailed by fans. The film is being interpreted as a tributed to SRK’s massive fan base who have played a key role in shaping his larger-than-life on-screen persona. The Atlee directorial garnered Rs 13 Crore on Day 17, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk.

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S JAWAN CREATES NEW MILESTONE AT THE BOX OFFICE

Jawan has so far collected Rs 546.48 Crore Net in India, as reported by Sacnilk. Shah Rukh’s on-screen charisma, peppy music, melodrama, emotions and hard-hitting depiction of socio-political realities has resonated with the masses. The film is unstoppable with its box office rampage as it conveys the universal message of humanity by allowing Shah Rukh’s character to break the fourth wall. The Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist against SRK has also been praised by movie buffs. Despite many releases and big-ticket events in pop culture and geopolitics, the global buzz among cinephiles for Jawan in unmatchable.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF JAWAN – INDIA NET (SACNILK):

Thursday: Rs 75 Crore Friday: Rs 53.23 Crore Saturday: Rs 77.83 Crore Sunday: Rs 80.1 Crore Monday: Rs 32.92 Crore Tuesday: Rs 26 Crore Wednesday: Rs 23.2 Crore Thursday: Rs 21.6 Crore Friday: Rs 19.1 Crore Saturday: Rs 31.8 Crore Sunday: Rs 36.85 Crore Monday: Rs 16.25 Crore Tuesday: Rs 14.4 Crore Wednesday: Rs 9.6 Crore Thursday: Rs 8.1 Crore Friday: Rs 7.6 Crore Saturday: Rs 13.00 Crore Total: Rs 546.58 Crore

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover in crucial roles.

