Jawan Box Office Collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Bounces Back on Third Sunday, Rs 1000 Crore is Just Here! Check Detailed Report

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 18, September 25: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Performed Well on The Third Sunday. Atlee directorial is just a few crores away from Rs 1000 crore club.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 18, September 25: Sunday turned out to be exceptional for Atlee’s Jawan at the domestic and International box office. Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara’s film almost doubled up in collections on its third Sunday. Jawan posted double-digit figures again on day 18 and collected about Rs 15 crore nett, reports sacnilk.com. This is a huge jump from the Friday collections (Rs 7.6 crore) and even Saturday (Rs 12.25 crore). This takes Jawan’s total domestic collection to Rs 560.83 crore nett trade and Rs 979 crore worldwide.

The film could easily breach the 600 crore nett benchmark despite Fukrey 3 releasing this Friday. The collections of Jawan (All Languages) till date are as follows:

-Week 1 Collection: Rs 389.88 Cr

-Week 2 Collection: Rs 136.1 Cr

-Day 16 Collection: Rs 7.6 Cr

-Day 17 Collection: Rs 12.25 Cr

-Day 18 Collection: Rs 15.00 Cr

Total Collection in India: Rs 560.83 Cr

At the worldwide Box Office, the film is running at Rs 979.08 crore gross. It has also crossed the gross mark of Rs 400 crore at the overseas Box Office which makes it only the 7th Bollywood film to do so. It is already the second biggest Bollywood film internationally and is soon going to beat Pathaan which collected Rs 397.50 crore gross at the international market.

Jawan won’t stop roaring the at box office window as the film is a few crores away from reaching the Rs 1000 crore club. Within two days, we can see Jawan breaking all the records of Pathaan.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. In addition, the film also stars Dipika Padukone in a cameo and Sanya Malhotra-Priyamani in crucial roles.

