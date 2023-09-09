Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s Massy Actioner Enters Rs 100 Crore Club – Check Detailed Report

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan's debut project alongside Atlee, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. The heartfelt revenge actioner continues to rule as it enters the Rs 100 crore club in India - Check here!

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had a fantastic opening at the box office, and recent reports indicate that the enormous effect of Atlee’s mass actioner is having a significant influence on other movies. Jawan had the highest opening day ever for a Hindi film, and it appears that the Jawan fever won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Jawan quickly surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 2 of its theatrical run. The action-drama made Rs 53 crore on day two, which is comparable to day one’s earnings.

JAWAN BOX OFFICE DAY 2 REPORTS

Early estimates show that Jawan made 53 crore net on its second day in India for all languages, according to Sacnilk.com. The film made 74.5 crore on Thursday. In Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the movie made 65.5 crore, 5.3 crore, and 3.7 crore respectively. In India, the movie has so far made a total of 127.50 crore.

JAWAN VS. PATHAAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, Jawan, had a successful opening that delighted audiences and performed well at the box office. The film has received positive reviews from both the general public and Bollywood insiders. It has performed exceptionally well both domestically and internationally since its release, following Pathan.

Jawan Box Office Reports:

Despite the decline in revenue, Jawan will aim to pick up its pace throughout the first weekend. The revenue for SRK’s last movie Pathaan’s first three days was Rs 160 crore. According to Box Office India, Jawan will effortlessly surpass Pathaan on Saturday by grossing at least Rs 50 crore.

Jawan, directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, is the actor’s first pan-Indian film. The film also stars a strong female cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Leher Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, and Rutuja Shinde in addition to Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone.

