Home

Entertainment

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 21: SRK’s Film to Surpass Pathaan’s All-Time Earnings, All Thanks To Buy 1 Get 1 Offer on Movie Tickets

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 21: SRK’s Film to Surpass Pathaan’s All-Time Earnings, All Thanks To Buy 1 Get 1 Offer on Movie Tickets

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster goes big worldwide, to cross Pathaan’s lifetime figures with the buy 1, get 1 offer. Check detailed report here.

Jawan to Surpass Pathaan’s All Time Collection, All Thanks To Buy 1, Get 1 Offer on Movie Tickets

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 21: After crossing Rs 1000 crore globally within 20 days of the film release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is unstoppable even on its third Wednesday, September 27 with approx. Rs 8.50 crore WW. The Atlee directorial is having its dream run at the box office on its 21st day. In the domestic market, Jawan clocked Rs 5.15 crore nett.

Trending Now

Never in the history of Bollywood, we have seen such fierce competition for the highest-grosser of the year. 2023 has been an amazing year for Indian cinema starting from Pathaan, The Kerala Story, Adipurush, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, PS 2, Jailer, Gadar 2 and now Jawan.

You may like to read

Shah Rukh Khan can’t stop, won’t stop to beat his own record. With buy 1, get 1 offer, he is leaving no stone unturned to cross Pathaan’s all-time collection i.e. Rs 1050 crore. It seemed impossible for any movie to break the record a month back. But, now Jawan is giving neck-to-neck competition to Pathaan at Box Office Worldwide.

Jawan movie ticket offer

Jawan makers have decided to give a special treat to their fans as the film has entered Rs 1000 crore club. Shah Rukh Khan has introduced a special movie offer where cinemagoers can buy 1 ticket and get another ticket free. The post shared on Instagram read, ‘Superhit film ka superhit offer’. “Bhai ko, behen ko… Dushman ko, Yaar ko… And of course, apne Pyaar ko… Kal Jawan dikhaaiyega! Chacha-Chachi, Phoopha-Phoophi, Maama-Maami… Yaani Poore Parivaar ko. Sab ke liye ek ke saath ek free ticket!!! Toh kal se… Parivaar, yaar aur pyaar… Just Buy 1 ticket and get the other 1 FREE!* Wholesome entertainment with the whole family. In cinemas near you – in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu”, wrote SRK. The offer is valid from September 29, 2023, to September 30, 2023. As soon as the announcement was made by the team, fans shared their excitement and the buzz around Jawan started growing. SRKians have watched the film twice and with this offer, they can again visit with their friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Jawan Eyeing on Pathaan’s Lifetime Business

Jawan’s total box office collection in India and Worldwide will likely reach around Rs 1030 crore today (as predicted by sacnilk.com). If we talk about Shah Rukh Khan’s first 2023 film Pathaan, the movie made a total of 1050 crore in its lifetime at the box office. The domestic collection of the film is Rs 576.23 crore (all languages).

Watch this space for more updates on Jawan’s box office collection.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES