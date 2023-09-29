Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 23 Prediction: Rs 20 Crores Away to Beat Pathaan’s All-Time Earnings; To Become 5th Highest-Grossing Film

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 23 Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster is all set to surpass Pathaan's collection to become 5th highest grossing film of all time.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 23 Prediction (Early Estimates): Shah Rukh Khan’s second movie of the year Jawan hasn’t stopped roaring at the box office on day 23. The first film that we witnessed was his Pathaan. Jawan and Pathaan’s collection is neck-to-neck on the fourth Friday as Atlee’s directorial is predicted to earn Rs 5 crore today in India, which comes to a total of Rs 586.21 crore. Now, talking about Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, the film made Rs 464 crore nett in India.

However, the worldwide collection of Pathaan was Rs 1050 crore and Jawan will soon be seen crossing that mark. On day 23, Jawan has collected Rs 1031 crore globally, and around Rs 20 crore is left for the SRK film to become the first highest-grossing film of 2023.

Jawan will be the fifth highest-grossing movie after beating Pathaan’s overall collection. Check the complete list:

Dangal: Rs 2200 crore

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Rs 1810 crore

RRR: 1316 crore

KGF 2: Rs 1250 crore

Pathaan: Rs 1050 crore

Jawan will benefit from the long weekend due to Gandhi Jayanti on Monday. India is gearing up for a long weekend from Saturday, September 30 till Monday, October 2. The state government and all other offices will remain closed on Monday and this will help Jawan to get more love and money.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has introduced a special movie offer where cinemagoers can buy 1 ticket and get another ticket free. The post shared on Instagram read, ‘Superhit film ka superhit offer’. “Bhai ko, behen ko… Dushman ko, Yaar ko… And of course, apne Pyaar ko… Kal Jawan dikhaaiyega! Chacha-Chachi, Phoopha-Phoophi, Maama-Maami… Yaani Poore Parivaar ko. Sab ke liye ek ke saath ek free ticket!!! Toh kal se… Parivaar, yaar aur pyaar… Just Buy 1 ticket and get the other 1 FREE!* Wholesome entertainment with the whole family. In cinemas near you – in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu”, wrote SRK.

