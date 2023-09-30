Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 24 (Early Estimates): SRK's massy actioner is inching closer to worldwide record of Aamir Khan's Dangal. - Check Report

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 24 (Early Estimates): SRK's Film Eyes Dangal's Record After Surpassing Pathaan's Worldwide Earnings - Check Detailed Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan beats Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller Jawan is unstoppable with its box office rampage. The Atlee directorial is still going strong with its net earnings on is fourth weekend. Shah Rukh has once again delivered the second biggest hit of 2023 after Pathaan at a time when movie business has become uncertain and unpredictable. While the success of Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 and Dream Girl 2 brought optimism, the debacle of The Great Indian Family and the lukewarm opening of The Vaccine War has once again raised pessimism. The box office outcomes of 2022 and 2023 have clearly indicated that in the era of OTT platforms and content creators, filmmakers and actors need to reinvent themselves time and again.

SHAH RUKH KHAN BREAKS HIS OWN RECORD AT WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE

SRK’s Pathaan and Jawan were the biggest box office gambles, yet both movies achieved milestone feat beyond expectations. Jawan has recently crossed the lifetime worldwide earnings of Pathaan. The Shah Rukh-Nayanthara starrer vigilante actioner has grossed Rs 705 Crore in India and Rs 350 Crore at overseas. After twenty-three days the SRK action-saga has gone beyond Pathaan lifetime gross collection record which stood at Rs 1055 Crore. However, Shah Rukh is still behind Aamir Khan’s worldwide gross of Rs 1968.03 Crore created by Nitesh Tiwari’s sports drama Dangal.

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S JAWAN EXPECTED TO SEE RISE IN EARNINGS POST REDUCED TICKET PRICES:

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF JAWAN – INDIA NET (SACNILK):

Thursday: Rs 75 Crore

Friday: Rs 53.23 Crore

Saturday: Rs 77.83 Crore

Sunday: Rs 80.1 Crore

Monday: Rs 32.92 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 26 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 23.2 Crore

Thursday: Rs 21.6 Crore

Friday: Rs 19.1 Crore

Saturday: Rs 31.8 Crore

Sunday: Rs 36.85 Crore

Monday: Rs 16.25 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 14.4 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 9.6 Crore

Thursday: Rs 8.1 Crore

Friday: Rs 7.6 Crore

Saturday: Rs 12.25 Crore

Sunday: Rs 14.95 Crore

Monday: Rs 5.4 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.9 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 4.85 Crore

Thursday: Rs 5.97 Crore

Friday: Rs 5.05 Crore

Saturday: Rs 8.50 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 595.45 Crore

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover and others in crucial roles. The film also has special cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The film released on September 9, 2023.

