Jawan Box Office Collection Day 27 (Early Estimates): Shah Rukh Khan Starrer is Biggest Hindi Film But Can it Beat Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2 With Lifetime Business? Check The Detailed Report

Jawan box office collection day 27 detailed report as per early estimates for Wednesday: Shah Rukh Khan's film might have emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all-time but will it be able to surpass the lifetime India collection of Baahubali 2, KGF 2 or RRR?

Jawan box office collection day 27 early estimates

Jawan day 27 collection early estimates: Jawan has emerged as the biggest Hindi film of all time. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to set new records at the Box Office and now, its journey towards Rs 700 crore has begun. However, even with its staggering collections in India, the film might not just surpass the earnings made by the pan-India biggies KGF 2, RRR and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Highlights Jawan records the biggest 4th week with Rs 32 crore

Jawan beats Baahubali 2 (Rs 29 crore) to record the biggest 4th week

Jawan box office collection day 27 detailed report (early estimates)

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is currently running at over Rs 600 crore nett in India. After its 27 days (including today – Wednesday), it has collected a total of around Rs 614 crore nett at the domestic market. This is a giant number for any film, let alone a Hindi blockbuster. However, the film is still far from surpassing any of the big records set by the South films.

Check The Week-Wise Box Office Breakup of Jawan After 27 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Week 1: Rs 389.88 crore

Week 2: Rs 136.1 crore

Week 3: Rs 55.92 crore

Day 23: Rs 5.05 crore

Day 24: Rs 8.5 crore

Day 25: Rs 9.37 crore

Day 26: Rs 6.85 crore

Day 27: Rs 2.50 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 614.17 crore

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 stands as the biggest Indian film in the country with a nett collection of Rs 1030.42 crore, followed by KGF 2 at Rs 859.7 crore and RRR at Rs 782.2 crore. With its lifetime business, beating RRR alone would be a big achievement for Jawan. Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 are still far-fetched dreams to be fulfilled. But, never say never!

Meanwhile, things will be changing down South with the arrival of Leo at the Tamil Box Office. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year and it will be hitting the screens on October 19 amid grand buzz. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial makes for a fabulous treat for the fans of Vijay. The film features Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan among others in the important roles.

What are your expectations with the lifetime business of Jawan in India? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawan!

