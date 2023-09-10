Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s Actioner Witnesses Massive Jump, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark – Check Report

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan crosses Rs 200 crore mark globally in just three days. The pan-India film gets only bigger and better despite tough competition.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's Actioner Witnesses Massive Jump, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark - Check Report

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan brought in a whopping Rs 200 crore at the box office in its first three days of release. The massy actioner, which was released in several languages, has seen its box office fortunes fluctuate dramatically in its first few days. The movie’s earnings decreased on the second day, Friday with a collection of Rs 53 crore. The movie jumped on Saturday (the third day), with an earning of over Rs 70 crore. This shows that, despite changes in its daily revenues, the movie is still a strong competition at the box office.

JAWAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION REPORTS SO FAR

Jawan broke the Rs 200 crore barrier on Day 3, following a record-setting Rs 65.50 crore opening. On its third day, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie brought in a staggering Rs 74.50 crore, as per sacnilk reports. The action thriller starring Nayanthara made 202.73 crore in just three days globally. The film had the largest opening day in Hindi cinema history with a worldwide total of 129.6 crore on day one. It generated 110.87 globally on Friday.

Day 1, Thursday: Rs 75 crore

Day 2, Friday: Rs 53.23 crore

Day 3, Saturday: Rs 74.5 crore

Total: Rs 202.73

JAWAN WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller raised Rs 240.47 crore worldwide gross in two days. “In just 2 days a ‘handsome’ Rs 240. 47 crore worldwide gross box office collection,” the production house Red Chillies Entertainment posted on its official social media pages. The movie collected Rs 129.6 crore worldwide gross on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally. On Friday, it raised Rs 110.87 worldwide.

Winning hearts and BreaKING records! ❤️‍🔥 Book your tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO Watch #Jawan in cinemas – in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/hv5cwnk7HL — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 9, 2023

Jawan narrates the story of a father-son with social and political overtones. Atlee’s film had Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt’s cameo appearances. Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra are among the other pivotal actors in the movie. Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma produced the film under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

Watch this space for more box office updates!

