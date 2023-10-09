Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 34: Shah Rukh Khan Creates Biggest Record in Mumbai, Beats Tiger Zinda Hai, PK & Dangal – Check Detailed report

Even in its fifth week at the Box Office, Jawan continues to make new records. Now, it has become the second biggest Shah Rukh Khan starrer film in Mumbai with over Rs 130 crore in the city alone.

Jawan box office collection day 34 early estimates

Jawan Mumbai Box Office Collection Report: Jawan is running in its fifth week and hasn’t stopped from making new records at the Box Office. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is already the biggest Bollywood film in India and it is now crawling up the ladder to become the biggest film in Mumbai alone. Directed by Atlee, it has collected over Rs 130 crore nett in the city which is anyway a big achievement for any film. However, it is only the fifth film to have gone beyond Rs 100 crore at the Mumbai Box Office. Not only this, Jawan has surpassed many biggies to gain that place on the list of highest-grossing movies in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawa collects Rs 130 crore plus in Mumbai alone

Jawan beats Tiger Zinda Hai, PK & Dangal at Mumbai Box Office

Jawan has beaten the likes of Tiger Zinda Hai, PK, Dangal, Sanju and RRR to hold the fifth place on the list of top-performing Indian movies at the Mumbai Box Office. The film has been received well all over India and Mumbai continues to run packed shows, especially during the weekends. As reported by Koimoi, Jawan will be next surpassing Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Pathaan and KGF 2 if it maintains the same pace. All these three films collected in the range of Rs 144-146 crore nett at the Box Office in Mumbai during their lifetime run.

Check The List of Top Performing Films at Mumbai Box Office:

Baahubali 2 (2017): Rs 190 crore KGF 2 (2022): Rs 146 crore Pathaan (2023): Rs 144.10 crore Tanhaji (2020): Rs 144 crore Jawan (2023): Rs 130+ crore (running) Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): Rs 109 crore PK (2014): Rs 105 crore Dangal (2016): Rs 104 crore Sanju (2-18): Rs 102 crore RRR (2022): Rs 93.50 crore

At the domestic Box Office in all languages, Jawan has collected around Rs 626 crore nett after its 34-day run. This is Shah Rukh Khan’s first in the Rs 600 crore club. Even Pathaan couldn’t reach this benchmark and wrapped up its lifetime collection at Rs 525 crore nett. Interestingly, SRK is the only actor with two back-to-back Rs 500 crore movies delivered in a year. He is likely to become the only actor with three back-to-back Rs 500 crore movies in a year once Dunki hits the screens as the big Christmas release this year.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawan!

