Home

Entertainment

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Becomes Highest Single Day in Hindi; Beats Rajinikanth’s Jailer And Several Other Films

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Becomes Highest Single Day in Hindi; Beats Rajinikanth’s Jailer And Several Other Films

Jawan box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's film has crossed Rs 540 crore gross globally and Rs 287 crore in India.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4 Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Becomes Highest Single Day in Hindi; Beats Rajinikanth's Jailer And Several Other Films

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4: Actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest release Jawan is making records at the box office since its release on Thursday, September 7. The film, directed by Atlee, on its first Sunday, crossed Rs 540 crore gross globally. Jawan made Rs 287 crore at the Indian box office in just four days. The Shah Rukh and Nayanthara-starrer also became the highest single day in Hindi language of all time as Jawan earned Rs 81 crore, as reported by sacnilk.com. The gross collection of Jawan stands at Rs 85.10 crore, as reported by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Jawan had an overall 70.77% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, September 10, 53.71% Tamil occupancy and 68.79% Telugu occupancy. Jawan also has Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role.

Trending Now

Jawan’s first-day box office collection in India was Rs 75 crore, Hindi alone gave Rs 65 crore.

Jawan’s second-day box office collection in India was Rs 53 crore, Hindi alone gave Rs 53 crore

Jawan’s third-day box office collection in India was Rs 77.80 crore, Hindi alone gave 68.72 crore

Jawan’s fourth-day box office collection in India was Ra 81 crore, Hindi alone gave 56 crore

Jawan Fifth Day Advance Booking Report

Top 6 Single Days collection in the HISTORY of Bollywood (India Nett) All Languages #JawanCreatesHistory ⭐️ #Jawan – 82cr+ (Day4)

⭐️Jawan – 77.83cr (Day3)

⭐️Jawan – 75cr (Day1)

⭐️#Pathaan – 70.5cr (Day2)

⭐️Pathaan – 60.75cr (Day5)

⭐️Pathaan – 57cr (Day1)#ShahRukhKhan – 6

Rest… pic.twitter.com/b3GfB6DzaT — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) September 11, 2023



As of morning shows, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has earned Rs 7 crore in the advance booking of day 5. 18044 shows and 291696 tickets have been sold for Monday. The early estimates are given by sacnilk.com.

You may like to read

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. Shah Rukh Khan in the monster blockbuster is seen in a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief. There is a lot that has been offered by the King Khan in the film apart from story and amazing VFX. The film was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. The music of Jawan is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Beats Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer was one of the highest-grossing PAN India films, till Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan performed extremely well on its first four days at the box office and earned Rs 287 crore in India. Jailer’s fourth-day box office collection was Rs 176.70 crore and overseas collection was Rs 131 crore.

Watch this space for more updates on Jawan’s box office collection.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES