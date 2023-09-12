Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Sees a Dip Due to India vs Pakistan Match, Gadar 2 Still Records The Biggest Monday Collections

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's most-awaited film has passed the Monday test but due to India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023, there's a slight dip in the earnings. Check the detailed report here.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s film Jawan has been roaring at the box office in India and worldwide ever since the film was released on September 11. After Shah Rukh Khan brought the biggest ever Sunday for a Hindi film in a massive 4-day weekend with over Rs 80 crore, Jawan sees a dip on the first Monday, i.e. September 11, with a Rs 30 crore collection. It is said that the collection decreased due to the India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

Jawan’s first-day collection in all languages in India as per sacnilk.com is Rs 75 crore. On the second day, Jawan bought Rs 58.23 collection. Saturday and Sunday were the highest with Rs 77.83 crore and Rs 80.1 crore. While adding Monday’s earnings from the box office, the total India net collection goes to Rs 316.16 crore. The film gets Rs 177 crore from overseas and therefore the total worldwide collection as of day 5 is Rs 520 crore.

Jawan becomes the third Bollywood movie to cross Rs 300 crore net in 2023.

Jawan – Rs 316 crore in India and 520.8 worldwide Gadar 2 – Rs 514.32 crore in India and Rs 672 worldwide Pathaan – Rs 654.28 crore in India and Rs 1050.3 crore worldwide

Jawan is the first fastest film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at box office in India

Jawan saw its biggest Saturday and Sunday at the Box Office and collected around Rs 80.1 crore nett on the first Sunday, taking the collection to near the benchmark of Rs 300 crore nett, a figure that it has already crossed worldwide. No other Hindi film has gone far Rs 80.1 crore with its single-day collection, but it seems like Jawan is simply here to thrash all Box Office records one by one.

Gadar 2 Still holds the position of the biggest Monday collection of all time

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 was released on August 11 and it did a spectacular performance at the box office window. After its first weekend collection of Rs 134 crore, Gadar 2 netted an estimated Rs 39 crore on its first Monday. Jawan, on the other hand, only earned Rs 30 crore. It’s an all-time record for Gadar 2!

