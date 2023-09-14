Home

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: SRK’s Movie to Become 4th Highest-Grossing Indian Film After Week 1 Collection

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction (Early Estimates): Shah Rukh Khan's film beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal, Gadar 2, Pathaan. Check the detailed list here of week one's collection.

Jawan Box Office Day 8 Prediction (Early Estimates)

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan, directed by Atlee, can’t stop and won’t stop at the box office windows in India and abroad. The high-octane action film soars high on day 7, September 13 with Rs 23 crore. It is predicted that on day 8, September 14, Jawan will at least earn Rs 19.36 crore in India, which will bring the number to Rs 387.62 crore. As tweeted by film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, Jawan crosses Rs 650 crore gross mark at the worldwide Box Office. The overseas earnings of the Atlee film go to Rs Rs 263 crore.

Jawan’s First Week Collection:

Thursday: Rs 75.50 crore

Friday: Rs 53 crore

Saturday: Rs 77.83 crore

Sunday: Rs 80.1 crore

Monday: Rs 32.92 crore

Tuesday: Rs 26 crore

Wednesday: Rs 23 crore

Thursday: Rs 19.36 crore (early estimates)

All India: Rs 387.62 crore

Overseas: Rs 263 crore

Worldwide: Rs 650.12 crore

On day 7 of Jawan, 970956 tickets have been sold alone in India.

Hindi Shows – 11608 | Gross – Rs 17.62 cr

Tamil Shows – 1052 | Gross – Rs 1.47 cr

Telugu Shows – 852 | Gross – Rs 1.03 cr

Total – Rs 20.12 crore (Early estimates shared by Manobala Vijayabalan)

Jawan Movie Becomes The Fourth Highest-Grossing Movie of All Time in India

After first week’s collection, we have curated a list of top-grossing Indian films of all time and Jawan stands in the fourth position after beating Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal, Gadar 2, Pathaan.

Check The List of Highest-Grossing Indian Films As Per Week 1’s Collection (India):

KGF Chapter 2 Week 1 Collection: Rs 609.7 crore Baahubali 2 Week 1 Collection: Rs 539.00 crore RRR Week 1 Collection: Rs 477.5 crore Jawan Week 1 Collection: Rs 400 crore (early estimates) Pathaan Week 1 Collection: Rs 378.15 crore Gadar 2 Week 1 Collection: Rs 284.63 Cr Dangal Week 1 Collection: Rs 197.54 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan Week 1 Collection: Rs 184.62 crore

With this kind of pace, Jawan is eyeing Rs 500 crore in its lifetime run at the Indian Box Office. With no other biggie releasing anytime soon, it’s only an almost free run for the film at the ticket window. Earlier, Prabhas’ Salaar was releasing on September 28, but the film got postponed. However, this second week is going to be extremely crucial for Shah Rukh Khan’s movie to determine its lifetime Box Office expectations.

What are your expectations with the lifetime business of Jawan? Whatever the situation may be, the celebrations are not getting over anytime soon. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jawan!

