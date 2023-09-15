Home

Entertainment

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan’s Actioner Continues Rampage as it Eyes Rs 700 Crore – Check Detailed Report

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan’s Actioner Continues Rampage as it Eyes Rs 700 Crore – Check Detailed Report

Jawan BOC Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's actioner is continuing its rampage as it is inching closer to Rs 700 Crore. - Check Report

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's Actioner Continues Rampage as it Eyes Rs 700 Crore - Check Detailed Report

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is continuing its box office magic with its glorious feat in theatres across the world. The vigilante action-thriller has been well received by movie critics and fans for its masala entertainment and engagement quotient. Shah Rukh’s dual role in the Atlee directorial has also been a major highlight in the film apart from its social message. Jawan is SRK’s second biggest blockbuster after his spy actioner Pathaan which is based on Aditya Chopra’s spy universe comprising War and Tiger 3. Jawan has garnered Rs 386.28 Crore Net, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk.

Trending Now

FILM INDUSTRY TRACKER MANOBALA VIJAYABALAN SHARES JAWAN’S GROSS EARNINGS:

Jawan WW Box Office Shah Rukh Khan’s film is Inching towards ₹700 cr gross mark. ||#Jawan|#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Atlee|| Day 1 – ₹ 125.05 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 109.24 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 140.17 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 156.80 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 52.39 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 38.21 cr

Day 7 – ₹ 34.06 cr

Day 8… pic.twitter.com/qUaWMUhc3U — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 15, 2023

You may like to read

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S JAWAN INCHES CLOSER TORS 700 CRORE MARK

The Shah Rukh-Nayanthara starrer collected Rs 18 Crore on Day 8 i.e. Thursday in India, according to the estimates by Sacnilk. Its earnings are slightly lower in India as compared to its collection on Wednesday which stood at Rs 23.20 Crore. However, SRK’s box office charisma is expected to bring more numbers with Jawan’s record breaking spree. The positive word-of-mouth from cinephiles has worked in the movie’s favour. While Jawan has already collected Rs 660 Crore worldwide, it may soon touch the Rs 700 Crore mark.

JAWAN’s DAY-WISE COLLECTION INDIA NET (SACNILK):

Thursday: Rs 75 Crore

Friday: Rs 53.23 Crore

Saturday: Rs 77.83 Crore

Sunday: Rs 80.1 Crore

Monday: Rs 32.92 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 26 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 23.20 Crore

Thursday: Rs 18 Crore

Total: Rs 386.28 Crore

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover and others in crucial roles. The film also has special cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

For more updates on Jawan box office collection, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES