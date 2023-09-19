Home

Jawan Box Office Collection South India Record: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes First Bollywood Actor to Gross Rs 150 Crore – Check Detailed Report

No other actor but Shah Rukh Khan could garner a staggering gross of Rs 150 crore from the for South Indian states at the Box Office. The record was earlier made by Pathaan and now Jawan has replaced it.

Jawan creates a new record at the South Indian Box Office

Jawan box office collection new record: Jawan is making it difficult to keep track of all the Box Office records that it is breaking every day. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has unlocked a new record in South India with its tremendous run at the ticket window. The Atlee directorial has emerged as the biggest Bollywood film in the four South states combined with a total gross of Rs 150 crore. This is incredible as no other Bollywood film earlier enjoyed this kind of achievement. Interestingly, it was SRK’s previous hit film Pathaan which recorded the highest gross for a Bollywood film by crossing Rs 100 crore in four languages down South.

Highlights Jawan box office collection in South India

Shah Rukh Khan makes new Box Office record in South India with Jawan

Jawan replaces Pathaan to become the biggest Bollywood film in South India

As reported by the trade website sacnilk now, Jawan has seen a massive run at the South Indian box office with the film’s Telugu version leading from the front. In the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TG) market, the film has crossed Rs 50 crore gross including today’s collection. Next is Tamil Nadu, followed by the Karnataka box office and then Kerala. It’s only been 13 days since the release and Jawan is already ahead of Pathaan by Rs 40 crore gross at the South Indian Box Office. The film has collected a total of around Rs 505 crore nett in 13 days, making it only the second Bollywood film after Pathaan to reach that benchmark at the domestic Box Office.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Jawan After 13 Days – nett collection (sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 75 crore

Friday: Rs 53.23 crore

Saturday: Rs 77.83 crore

Sunday: Rs 80.1 crore

Monday: Rs 32.92 crore

Tuesday: Rs 26 crore

Wednesday: Rs 23.2 crore

Thursday: Rs 21.6 crore

Friday: Rs 19.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 31.8 crore

Sunday: Rs 36.85 crore

Monday: Rs 16 crore

Tuesday: Rs 12-14 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 505-507 crore

At the worldwide Box Office, Jawan will be touching the solid benchmark of Rs 1000 crore in no time soon. The film is running beyond Rs 900 crore gross already. It is going to be the second SRK starrer to collect that kind of a number and only the third Bollywood film after Pathaan and Dangal to do the same. The other Indian movies in the Rs 1000 crore club belong to South – RRR, Baahubali 2, and KGF 2.

Is it too soon to ask about your lifetime expectations with Jawan’s Box Office? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the film!

