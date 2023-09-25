Jawan Crosses Rs 1000 Crore: List of Indian Movies in The 1000 Crore Club

Home

Jawan has entered Rs 1000 Crore Club. Check Other 5 Indian Movies With Rs 1000 Crore Box Office Collection

Jawan Cross Rs 1000 Crore: Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, has crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the gross worldwide box office. The film was released on September 7 and is still running in theatres. It marked Shah Rukh Khan’s second movie in 2023. Jawan is directed by Atlee, while sharing the good news on his Twitter handle, the director said, “Jawan dominates the box office and a million hearts too! God is so kind to us Thank you all #jawan History in the maKING ft. Jawan!” (sic.)

Jawan dominates the box office and a million hearts too! Book your tickets now!https://t.co/uO9YicOXAI Watch #Jawan in cinemas – in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/WQTbxkx3dJ — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 25, 2023

It’s a big win for Shah Rukh Khan as 2023 is the year of a comeback on the silver screen four years after his 2018 film Zero.

S.No. Movies Year Language Director Worldwide Collection 1 Dangal 2016 Hindi Nitesh Tiwari Rs 2024 crore 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 2017 Telugu S. S. Rajamouli Rs 1810 crore 3 RRR 2022 Telugu S. S. Rajamouli Rs 1,258 crore 4 K.G.F: Chapter 2 2022 Kannada Prashanth Neel Rs 1,250 crore 5 Pathaan 2023 Hindi Siddharth Anand Rs 1,050.3 crore 6 Jawan 2023 Hindi Atlee` Rs 1004.92 crore

Jawan’s immense success has led fans of Shah Rukh Khan to gather outside Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy Cinema to celebrate this monumental achievement. The Atlee directorial has brought a festival season for Shah Rukh Khan fans, celebrating the film’s impressive achievement of earning 1000 crores.

Jawan has collected Rs 15 crore nett on its third Sunday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film’s domestic box office collection stands at Rs 560.83 crore after 18 days of its release. As per the prediction, the third Monday will be the lowest ever with Rs 5 crore collection, it means the domestic box office will be Rs 566 crore.

Watch this space for more updates on box office collections.

