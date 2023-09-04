Home

Jawan Day 1 Advance Booking Report: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Sells Record Lakh Tickets, Set to Become Biggest Bollywood Opener at Box Office – Check Detailed Update

Jawan advance booking day 4 update and early opening day box office collection prediction - check if this Shah Rukh Khan starrer can match the pace of Pathaan and surpass it on day 1 at the Indian box office.

Jawan advance booking day 4 update detailed report

Jawan advance booking update in India: Jawan will be out for release in three days and the hype around the film is getting real every day. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is doing a record business in its advance sales both in India and in North America. After its fourth day, Jawan will be selling over six lakh tickets in India, ensuring an opening day of at least over Rs 17 crore in the domestic market.

Highlights Jawan day 4 advance booking detailed report in India

How much will Jawan collect on its opening day at Indian box office?

A detailed analysis of Jawan vs Pathaan advance booking detailed report

The Atlee directorial is looking at recording the biggest opening for a Bollywood film ever and it is most likely to achieve that goal. Interestingly, it is Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan that holds the record for being the biggest Bollywood opener ever at Rs 57 crore nett in India but now, Jawan might just dethrone the film.

Until September 3, the action entertainer has recorded the highest sales with its Hindi version so far selling around 5.5 lakh tickets in the 2D format while the Hindi IMAX sales are of around 12,000. The Tamil version has recorded the advance sales of around 20K and around 17K tickets have been sold by its Telugu version.

Jawan follows Pathaan’s footsteps in advance bookings

The trajectory that Jawan is following in its pre-release business is very similar to Pathaan’s performance during its advance booking. The Siddharth Anand directorial earned Rs 57 crore after selling over 10 lakh tickets with Rs 32.01 crore gross from advance sales until January 24, a day before its release. At its current pace, which is though expected to increase towards Wednesday-Thursday, Jawan would be selling over 10 lakh tickets in advance bookings much like Pathaan. Combine the spot bookings and the collections will fall in the range of Rs 60-70 crore nett on the first day itself.

It will be interesting to see how the advance sales will continue to rise in the coming days. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on SRK’s Jawan!

