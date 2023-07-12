Home

Entertainment

Jawan Director Atlee Dedicates Emotional Post to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Chief, I am Living The Dream’

Jawan Director Atlee Dedicates Emotional Post to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Chief, I am Living The Dream’

Jawan Director Atlee recently dedicated an emotional post to Shah Rukh Khan as he expressed gratitude to the actor.

Jawan Director Atlee Dedicates Emotional Post to Shah Rukh Khan: 'Chief, I am Living The Dream'

Atlee Dedicates Emotional Post to Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan is super-confident about his upcoming action-thriller Jawan. The recently released prevue of the film garnered record-breaking views. The action-packed promotional video is a combination of various scenes from the film, prior to the release of the trailer. The actor plays a vigilante in the movie who is seen fighting criminals and gangsters. His fan are hailing his new avatar as the masked superhero. The film marks the collaboration between Bollywood and Tamil film industry as Atlee has directed Shah Rukh. The filmmaker recently dedicated an emotional post to SRK.

Trending Now

CHECK OUT ATLEE’S VIRAL POST DEDICATED TO SHAH RUKH KHAN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee (@atlee47)

You may like to read

ATLEE DEDICATES HEARTFELT NOTE TO SHAH RUKH KHAN

The Jawan actor had recently tweeted by tagging Atlee, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.” Atlee replied with his quote tweet and captioned it as, “From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting… Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone.” The director share the same post on his Instagram handle and wrote, “@iamsrk love you sirrrrrrrrrrrr.”

SRK’S PATHAAN CO-STAR DEEPIKA PADUKONE TO MAKE A SPECIAL APPEARANCE IN JAWAN

Jawan‘s prevue was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The movie will also have a grand release in multiple languages to target a larger audience base. Jawan also marks Lady Thalaivi Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut along with Vijay Sethupathi’ silver-scren debut in Hindi cinema. With an exciting special appearance by Deepika Padukone, the PAN (Popular Across Nation) India film in all true senses, also stars an army of women from different regions of the nation including Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Priyamani and Ridhi Dogra. Sunil Grover also plays a crucial role in the film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma, releasing worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES