Jawan Extended Scenes From Netflix Version Upset Netizens, Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Call it ‘Scam’ – Check Twitter Reactions

Jawan is now streaming on Netflix with an 'extended version' and now that the audience has seen that version, they are talking about it on social media.

Jawan on Netflix: Jawan began to stream on Netflix from November 2 and the audience has now got opinions on its ‘extended version’. The makers earlier announced that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will show a few unseen scenes which were not a part of the final cut in theatres but are available in the part streaming on the OTT platform. Now, two days after the film was released on Netflix, netizens believe it’s all a scam.

Many viewers, including SRK’s fans, have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight that the so-called ‘extended version’ doesn’t have anything exclusive but mere extensions of the songs and a few scenes here and there which do not make sense. The final runtime of Jawan for the big screens was 165 minutes (2 hours, 45 minutes) while the version which is running on Netflix is 170 minutes long. This means only five minutes of extra footage has been added to the final cut for the OTT streaming.

What is in the extended cut of Jawan on Netflix?

The scenes that are added to the story include Lakshmi’s (played by Priyamani) backstory, Pappu- the Health Minister’s assistant experiencing a change of heart, Inspector Madhavan Naik (played by Sanjay Dutt) being ridiculed for not arresting Azaad and his gang of women, and the victims of Kalee being compensated. A section of the fans was expecting more scenes featuring Nayanthara, especially after she revealed a lot of her scenes didn’t make it to the final cut. However, nothing that adds volumes of surprises to the existing storyline or surprises fans is seen in the ‘extended version’ of Jawan.

Expressing his disappointment, one social media user took to Twitter and wrote, “Jawan extended cut ke naam pe Zinda Banda aur Chaleya ka pura version daal diya Kya Chu log hai bc sahi mein (sic).” Another user said, “Jawan extended cut is scam for its viewers please don’t do this film makers. Previously it was Pathan that use same tactics (sic).”

#Jawan Extended cut was not worth it wasted the worst five minutes of the original version. Glad they cut these scenes for theater version. — Shaurya (@Shaurya468) November 4, 2023

Did you see the #Jawan extended cut? It looks like a mere gimmick that has no value to the filmhttps://t.co/GsWg2xTQCP — BINGED (@Binged_) November 2, 2023

#Jawan Theatre Version > #Jawan Extended Cut

Kuch Jyada Difference nai he…! Sirf 5 Minute ka Extra Content hai..! Woh bhi itna Important nahi tha…! Accha hua Cut Kardiye…!

#JawanOnNetflix — Be with B (@The_BewithB) November 2, 2023

Pathaan me bhi extended cut ke naam par ch**** banaya aur jawan me bhi. Jawan me to expectations bhi tha ki kam se kam 20-25 min ke extra scenes honge lekin ye kya tarika hai 3-4 min add karke extended cut bol diya . Aisa hai to bolo hi mat ki extended cut hai. #Jawan #SRK — CINEMATIC BABA (@cinematicbaba) November 3, 2023

Jawan, with a staggering worldwide collection of Rs 1160 crore, and a domestic nett collection of Rs 640.25 crore, is one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of all time. The film is directed by Atlee and marks SRK’s second terrific box-office outing this year.

Your thoughts on Jawan‘s extended version?

