Shah Rukh Khan Fans Go Berserk On Jawan's Opening Day

Jawan Fever Grips Nation: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers, Dance Outside Theatres

In one of the videos from a theatre running Jawan, fans can be seen grooving to the Zinda Banda track from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

SRK's Jawan fever grips the nation. (Image Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

While other actors prefer to release their films during festivals, every release of Shah Rukh Khan turns into a festival itself. SRK’s action-thriller Jawan reached the cinema halls today and it opened to an overwhelming response. Numerous movie buffs lined up outside the ticket counters during the wee hours to catch the first day, first show of the movie. Fans have been going berserk after Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release and the recent social media videos are proof of that.

In one of the clips circulating on the internet, the cinemagoers can be seen tapping a foot on the Zinda Banda track from Jawan. The video from Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy Theatre also shows fans hooting, and throwing confetti as the song plays on the big screen.

Crowds going crazy in movie halls Verdict is out#Jawan is a blockbuster !! pic.twitter.com/TseIdSmn0O — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) September 7, 2023

In another video that has caught our attention, movie buffs are dancing on the dhol and burning firecrackers outside the theatre as a mark of celebration for the Jawan release.

Many such videos have surfaced on the internet since this morning today, post the first show of Jawan. If the opening day is any hint, Shah Rukh Khan is surely headed for a blockbuster with Jawan.

SRK’s Post For Fans Catching The 6 AM Show

Shah Rukh Khan recently took to X and revealed that he stayed awake to see the audience going to the theatre for the primary show of Jawan. One of the videos shared by a fan gave a sneak peek into the craze for the movie. It included the caption, “It’s 5:35 AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as we welcome the KING to the big screen.” Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh wrote, “Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theater. Big love and thanks.”

All About Jawan

Financed by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. It also has Deepika Padukone making a special cameo appearance.

