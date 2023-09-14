Home

Jawan Fever: Karan Johar ‘Bows Down To Emperor’ Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was released in the cinema halls worldwide on September 7. Within a few days, the action thriller has managed to enter the Rs 600-crore club.

Jawan's box office success. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan has managed to reclaim this throne after the release of his action thriller Jawan. Within just a few days of release on September 7, Atlee’s directorial has managed to enter the Rs 600-crore club. Not just movie buffs, but members of the film fraternity are also in awe of the movie. After celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha, Dharma head Karan Johar has also openly shown his admiration for Jawan. The filmmaker took to his official Instagram handle and penned an elongated note praising the action entertainer.

Karan Johar Lauds Team Jawan

He showered the entire team of Jawan, including director Atlee, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, antagonist Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, with love, and wrote: “OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium… It’s the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame!!!! How good was everyone !!! @sanyamalhotra_ @pillumani so so good! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant!”

However, Karan Johar did not forget the limited yet captivating presence of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in Jawan. KJo could not help but get mesmerised by her onscreen presence, “Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP,” he noted.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Karan Johar Bow Down To Shah Rukh Khan

Last but not least, Karan Johar bowed down in front of his friend Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched stardom, “and what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He’s the emperor and we bow down in admiration … if you haven’t seen #jawan then you don’t know what you’re missing out on!!!! @redchilliesent@_gauravverma @poojadadlani02 my favourite producer @gaurikhan …. Congratulations !!! Juggernaut Alert!”

Reacting to the post, Priyamani commented, “Thank you so much @karanjoharsir…means a lot.”

Jawan marked the Bollywood debut of both Atlee and Nayanthara. The flick continues to run in the theatres and is likely to add immensely to its gross collection in the upcoming days.

