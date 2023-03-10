Home

Entertainment

Jawan Leaked Scene Creates Stir Among Fans: Shah Rukh Khan’s Desi Action Avatar Rules Even Over Pathaan – Check Reactions

Jawan Leaked Scene Creates Stir Among Fans: Shah Rukh Khan’s Desi Action Avatar Rules Even Over Pathaan – Check Reactions

Jawan leaked scene: Shah Rukh Khan's new mass avatar in Atlee's Jawan is going viral as a tiny glimpse of an action scene gets leaked online. Check out how the fans are going crazy after the scene.

Jawan Leaked Scene Creates Stir Among Fans Shah Rukh Khan's Desi Action Avatar Rules Even Over Pathaan - Check Reactions

Jawan Leaked Scene: Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as the King of Bollywood after his unbelievable success with Pathaan at the Box Office. The actor will be expected to repeat the same, or probably even surpass all that with his next film – Jawan, which is hitting the screens in June this year. Directed by Atlee, the film is a mass action entertainer with SRK playing a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief. And seems like the fans can’t wait to celebrate their favourite superstar anymore!

JAWAN VIRAL SCENE: SHAH RUKH KHAN BEATS GOONS WITH CIGARETTE IN HIS MOUTH

A new clip, allegedly from the film, is going viral on social media which features Shah Rukh Khan doing some desi action. The tiny clip has a man who looks like SRK wearing a grey/blue uniform, thrashing the goons with a belt. The actor holds what looks like a cigarette in his mouth and flaunts the rusticity of his look in that viral action clip. Fans have claimed that it’s a scene from one of the action sequences in the Atlee film. However, the production company has only requested everyone to not spread the leak and report it to them if you find any.

You may like to read

“A Humble Request to All FANs Not to leak any of #Jawan’s Video/Picture. & Kindly Send The Link of Leaked Clips which are Floating around to Copyright@Redchillies.com Thank You (sic),” read a poster shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on Twitter.

SHAH RUKH KHAN BREAKS INTERNET WITH HIS LEAKED CLIP FROM JAWAN

Fans went bonkers online when they saw the clip starring SRK in a never-seen-before role. One Twitter user wrote, “Everybody Is A Gangster, Till You See The Monster, Trust me we’re not ready for this monster coming our way #Jawan (sic).” Another user wrote, “When you break the internet by beating goons with a belt while smoking a cigar, you know you’re a damn boss. #ShahRukhKhan #Jawan (sic).” Check more reactions here:

#Pathaan was just a teaser for SRKIAN’s. What u gonna witness in #Jawan is a MASSACRE . Just a glimpse from the movie & social media gone berserk! Be prepared cauz it’s @Atlee_dir sambavan ! #SRKians pic.twitter.com/yJVXb8Jjtt — Ardent Folk (@ardentfolk966) March 10, 2023

That belt scene from #Jawan reminds me of this epic scene pic.twitter.com/gneDFSBq97 — Arjun⚡ (@Arjunhere__) March 10, 2023

RCE employee attacking tweets with copyright strikes since morning #Jawan pic.twitter.com/7CAEcwDRGb — BOBBEY (@CalIMeDon) March 10, 2023

Just like how Lord Sid gave his best action thriller with #Pathaan, I seriously pray and hope that #Atlee anna gives his best action drama with #Jawan

What is stopping bollywood films to get 5cr ffs from north when South Indian regional films could get 1.5cr ffs postpandemic — Jake Santiago (@vitalsigns_era) March 10, 2023

When you break the internet by beating goons with a belt while smoking a cigar, you know you’re a damn boss.#ShahRukhKhan #Jawan pic.twitter.com/zJfjz8nnk8 — Amira (@theamiramia) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Jawan is SRK’s second release this year and a big one for his fans who want to see him spreading the same magic on the big screen again after the YRF biggie. Jawan also features Nayanthara in the lead while Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra play other important roles. The film is set for release on June 2. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Jawan!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.