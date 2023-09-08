Home

Entertainment

Jawan Mania Takes Over Google as Search Engine Treats Shah Rukh Khan Fans With New Feature

Jawan Mania Takes Over Google as Search Engine Treats Shah Rukh Khan Fans With New Feature

Jawan Mania has taken over Google as Shah Rukh Khan or Jawan search on the global search engine has a a surprise in-store for SRK fans.

Jawan Mania Takes Over Google as Search Engine Treats Shah Rukh Khan Fans With New Feature

Jawan Mania Takes Over Google: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is not only wreaking havoc at the box office, but it is also creating rampage on the internet. The craze of Atlee’s Bollywood directorial debut has taken over social media by storm as movie buffs are going gaga over the massy actioner. From Shah Rukh’s different disguised looks to the high-octane action and VFX in the film is being hailed by fans. Looking at the buzz around Jawan, Google has also brought up a surprise for SRK fans. The search engine’s official Twitter handle posted about the same which has created excitement among cinephile.

Trending Now

GOOGLE TWEETS ABOUT SHAH RUKH KHAN’S JAWAN SEARCH:

Bekarar karke humein,

Yun na jaaiye,

Aapko humari kasam,

Google par ‘Jawan’ search kar aaiye Step 1: Search for ‘Jawan’ or ‘SRK’

Step 2: Click on the walkie talkie (sound on)

❤️‍ Step 3: Keep tapping to unwrap a surprise

Step 4: Show us what your screen looks like… — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 8, 2023

You may like to read

GOOGLE CELEBRATES SHAH RUKH KHAN’S JAWAN MANIA

Google’s Twitter handle posted, “Bekarar karke humein, Yun na jaaiye, Aapko humari kasam,

Google par ‘Jawan’ search kar aaiye Step 1: Search for ‘Jawan’ or ‘SRK’ Step 2: Click on the walkie talkie (sound on) ❤️‍ Step 3: Keep tapping to unwrap a surprise Step 4: Show us what your screen looks like @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt #DhoondengeTohMilega #JawanOnGoogle.” When a user types Jawan or Shah Rukh Khan or SRK in Google search bar a red walkie-talkie appears. After clicking on the button, Jawan aka Shah Rukh’s voice from the movie could be heard saying, “Ready”. The bandage roll donned by SRK in Jawan keeps appearing as the users keep on clicking on the walkie-talkie. The Jawan actor’s voice can be heard in intervals. A fan commented, “This is so cool. Thank you @GoogleIndia ❤️”. Another netizen wrote, “waah @iamsrk I AM READY .” A fan also commented, “This is Cool #Jawan”.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Yogi Babu and others in crucial roles. The film also has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt’s cameo. Jawan released on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For more updates on Jawan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES