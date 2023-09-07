Home

Entertainment

Jawan Movie Review And Release LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Celebrate Massy Actioner With Cakes, Garlands, Dance And Dhol

live

Jawan Movie Review And Release LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Celebrate Massy Actioner With Cakes, Garlands, Dance And Dhol

Jawan Movie Reviews Latest LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Atlee. The superstar plays both an intelligence officer and a thief in the movie.

Jawan Movie Review LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Celebrate Massy Actioner With Garlands on Majestic Posters

Jawan Release LIVE News: Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s film has already generated a lot of hype. Film enthusiasts are eager to see director Atlee’s musical action spectacular. The superstar plays both an intelligence officer and a thief in the movie. In addition to Nayanthara, the Atlee-directed movie has an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Azzy Bagria, and Manahar Kumar. In the film, Deepika Padukone makes a significant cameo and fans are really excited about it. Atlee’s debut Hindi movie ‘Jawan,’ is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is undoubtedly a matter of unprecedented enthusiasm.

Trending Now

Jawan Movie Review and Release Latest Updates – Here

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES