Jawan New Motion Poster: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Celebrate His 5 Avatars, Check Reactions

Jawan Poster: Shah Rukh Khan fans can't wait for September 7. Netizens celebrate all five avatars of SRK in the film - Check reactions here!

Jawan Poster’s Reactions: Ahead of the big release day, Shah Rukh Khan gives a sneak peek inside Jawan. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to build excitement among the moviegoers. SRK on Friday took to Instagram and treated fans with all the multifaceted avatars of himself from ‘Jawan’ into a single frame. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Yeh to shuruaat hai… The Many Faces of Justice… yeh teer hain… abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch…. abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!!!”

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans celebrate Jawan and SRK’s five avatars in the film

For the first time in his career, #ShahRukhKhan will be seen in five different looks in #Jawan. #SRK pic.twitter.com/O544KFofN2 — George (@georgeviews) August 25, 2023

#JawanTrailer on the way. The most awaited and biggest assets of the #Jawan. Let it explode @iamsrk! https://t.co/a0KE9Xywvb — S U B H A N K A R (@AttitudeimSRK12) August 25, 2023

Since we all know #JawanTrailer is releasing anytime soon. Let’s celebrate and hype the prevue for one last time. Most massiest Teaser/Prevue of all time#ShahrukhKhan #Jawan pic.twitter.com/fQX9sunpNL — Farukh Khan (@ivorybleidd) August 25, 2023

The new showcased five different looks of SRK from the film. Watch the motion poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

‘Jawan’ is directed by Atlee. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. Fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles in the film.

‘Jawan’ is SRK’s second release of 2023 after ‘Pathaan‘, which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK’s career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

