Jawan New Poster: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Many Faces Of Justice’ Will Leave You Intrigued; See Post

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen donning various fierce avatars in Atlee's Jawan. We get a combined glimpse of these vivid looks in the film's latest poster.

Jawan's powerful new poster. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ever since the release of Pathaan, the fans of Shah Rukh Khan cannot wait to witness his magic on the silver screens yet again in his next, Jawan. Every preview of the forthcoming action thriller has helped to increase excitement for the already hyped drama. Most recently, the makers of SRK’s Jawan have unveiled the latest poster from the flick. The poster features various avatars of King Khan from the film. It includes his clean-shaven look, a bearded look, a bold look, a specs-clad look, and the one with a mask covering half of his face.

The Latest Poster From SRK’s Jawan

Sharing the poster on his official Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan captioned the post, “Yeh to shuruaat hai… The Many Faces of Justice… yeh teer hain… abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch…. abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!!!”

If the previews are any hint, Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of Vikram, a man on a mission to fight against the injustices of our system with the help of a team of women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Netizens React To Jawan’s New Poster

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan dropped the new Jawan poster, Insta users started flooding the comment section with exciting comments. One of the netizens penned in the comment section, “Intrigue, Action, Justice – ‘Jawan’ has it all! Can you handle the suspense?” Another comment on the post read, “EACH LOOK IS INCREDIBLE.”

About Jawan

Jawan is slated to hit the silver screens on September 7 this year in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen locking horns with Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen as the antagonist in the movie. With lady superstar Nayanthara as the female lead, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra have also been roped in for significant roles in Jawan.

The film is believed to have been shot in multiple locations such as Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and even Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander has provided the songs and background score for the much-anticipated drama which marks Atlee, and Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut.

