Jawan New Release Date: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils His Face to Fans as They Miss Him in Poster, See Pic

Jawan New Release Date: Shah Rukh Khan fans are all excited as the new release date of Jawaan has been announced. Few days ago it was reported that the film’s June 2, 2023 release was postponed as there’s some ongoing work related to its VFX. Apart from Red Chillies many international companies have also collaborated for the visual special effects of the Atlee directorial. However, today a new poster was released along with an update regarding the SRK starrer. Although the unique way of unveiling the poster was appreciated by movie buffs, Shah Rukh’s fans missed him in the poster. The actor acknowledged the same and shared a picture of himself dedicated to his fans.

SRK wrote in his post “Ok thank u everyone. Some said my face not visible in #Jawan poster….so putting my face here….don’t tell the director & producer. Love u all & hope to meet u in theatres on #7thSeptember2023 love u and bye.” He had earlier posted the poster and also announced the new release date. He captioned his post as “#Jawan #7thSeptember2023.” Earlier Pinkvilla had reported about Jawan’s release date being pushed to August 2023. It stated that “Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film and they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one.” It further added “The team is contemplating on several dates, but they need to be in sync with the VFX guidelines. The dates being considered at the moment are June 29, and all the four weeks of August. In all probability, Jawan will be an August release now, as Shah Rukh Khan and team now want to give adequate time to the VFX. August 11 and August 25 are heavily being discussed by all stakeholders at Red Chillies.”

August already had line-up of mega releases like The Vaccine War, Animal, Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and Jailer. Now that Jawan is releasing on September 7, 2023, there won’t be any box office clash.

