Jawan OTT Release Date Revealed: Date, Time And Where to Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster Film Online

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, will be available on an OTT platform soon. The Atlee directorial is premiering online on THIS date. Check the full information.

Jawan on OTT: Date, Time and Where to watch

Jawan on OTT: Jawan continues to get good business even as it enters its sixth week now. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already shattered many Box Office records and while it continues to do so, there’s another exciting news for the fans now. The Atlee directorial is gearing up for its OTT premiere soon. The credit roll of the film showed Netflix as its streaming partner and the film will soon be premiered on the OTT platform and there’s a surprise associated with it.

Watch Jawan on Netflix on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

As per many reports, Jawan is going to get premiered on Netflix on SRK’s birthday – November 2. The film will be released online as the superstar’s big present to his fans, marking the grand celebrations on the special day. It is still running in theatre and is expected to do so until Ganapath hits the screens as the big Dussehra release this year. This will be followed by another celebration in the cinemas with the arrival of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 on Diwali. While Jawan has been enjoying a monopoly in theatres for over a month, it will take the party to Netflix now.

The film is running at around Rs 627 crore in India and at Rs 1125 crore worldwide. It has reportedly bagged the biggest post-release streaming deal for any Indian film. The post-theatrical streaming rights for Jawan have been sold to Netflix for a record Rs 150 crore. While Netflix usually secures a 4-week theatrical window for any film to stream on its platform, SRK’s political actioner has been an exception. This is the rare time that Netflix will be streaming a film eight weeks after its theatrical release.

Jawan has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year and is the biggest film in Shah Rukh’s career. It is set to make some more records on OTT as well. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Jawan!

